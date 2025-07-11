Hammons Family Dental Now Open in Georgetown, TX--Delivering Trusted Family Dentistry in Georgetown and Affordable Care Options

"We're thrilled to bring our personalized, family-first approach to dentistry to Georgetown," said Dr. Travis Hammons, founder of Hammons Family Dental. Post this

Event details available on the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce website

"We're thrilled to bring our personalized, family-first approach to dentistry to Georgetown," said Dr. Travis Hammons, founder of Hammons Family Dental. "Our mission has always been to create a dental experience that makes patients feel safe, understood, and genuinely cared for. We're excited to become part of the fabric of this growing and vibrant community."

Learn more about the new office at the Hammons Family Dental Georgetown location page

Full-Service Dentistry in a Modern, Patient-Focused Environment

The new Georgetown office is built to reflect Hammons Family Dental's commitment to excellence. Patients will find a clean, relaxing atmosphere supported by the latest in dental technology—digital imaging, low-radiation X-rays, intraoral cameras, and patient-friendly treatment planning software.

Whether you're a parent looking for gentle pediatric care, a working professional considering cosmetic enhancements, or a senior needing restorative treatment, Hammons Family Dental in Georgetown offers:

Preventive care: exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants

Cosmetic services: teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers

Restorative treatments: tooth-colored fillings, crowns, bridges, and extractions

Emergency dental care with same-day availability

Meet Dr. Hammons and the team behind the practice at the Meet the Doctors page

The practice places a strong emphasis on patient education and transparency. Every visit includes a thorough explanation of findings, treatment options, and costs—ensuring that patients are empowered to make informed decisions about their dental health.

New Patient Specials and Dental Membership Options for Uninsured Patients

To welcome new patients, Hammons Family Dental is offering a limited-time New Patient Special for individuals without dental insurance. The special includes:

$49 for a comprehensive dental exam and full-mouth X-rays

for a comprehensive dental exam and full-mouth X-rays Add a professional dental cleaning for just $97

This offer is available to patients who enroll in Hammons Family Dental's in-house membership plan, a popular option designed to make ongoing dental care more affordable.

The Hammons Family Dental Membership Plan is a cost-effective alternative to traditional dental insurance. It's perfect for individuals, families, retirees, or small business owners who want to avoid the hassles of deductibles, waiting periods, and claims processing.

Membership benefits include:

Two cleanings per year

One comprehensive exam

All necessary X-rays

One emergency exam

Exclusive discounts on additional treatments such as fillings, crowns, extractions, and cosmetic procedures

This membership delivers predictable pricing and real savings without hidden fees or insurance red tape.

Explore the plan and enroll online at the Hammons Dental Plan Membership page

Designed to Serve the Georgetown Community

Georgetown, Texas, is one of the fastest-growing cities in Central Texas—and Hammons Family Dental is excited to contribute to the health and wellness of the local population.

By offering a family-centered approach to dentistry with a focus on education, empathy, and transparency, the practice is already becoming a go-to option for individuals and families searching for a Georgetown dentist they can trust.

The location offers convenient appointment scheduling, including early mornings and same-day availability for emergencies. Most major PPO dental insurance plans are accepted, and the office is committed to helping every patient—insured or uninsured—access the care they need.

A Team That Treats You Like Family

Hammons Family Dental is built on long-standing relationships. From front desk staff to dental hygienists to Dr. Hammons himself, patients can expect warm welcomes, clear communication, and compassionate care at every step of their visit.

"We don't believe in rushing people in and out," said Dr. Hammons. "We take the time to listen, to explain, and to care. Dentistry is personal, and so is our approach."

With a growing team of experienced providers and support staff, Hammons Family Dental continues to build on a strong legacy of service that has earned the trust of thousands of patients in the Austin area—and now Georgetown as well.

Office Location and Contact Information

Hammons Family Dental – Georgetown

1502 Blue Ridge Dr

Georgetown, TX 78626

Phone: (512) 713-1101

Website: https://hammonsfamilydental.com/georgetown/

For appointments, information on services, or to enroll in the in-house dental membership plan, patients are encouraged to visit the website or call the office directly.

About Hammons Family Dental

Hammons Family Dental is a locally owned and operated dental practice offering general, cosmetic, and restorative dental services across Central Texas. With locations in Austin and now Georgetown, the practice is led by Dr. Travis Hammons and a dedicated team focused on building lifelong relationships through gentle, honest, and patient-centered care.

Driven by a mission to make quality dentistry accessible for all, Hammons Family Dental embraces modern technology, clear communication, and affordable options—including an in-house membership plan that eliminates the barriers often associated with dental insurance.

Media Contact

Paul Stubenbordt, Denali Creative, 1 8124531537, [email protected], www.thinkdenali.com

SOURCE Hammons Family Dental