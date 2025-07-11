Hammons Family Dental Now Open in Georgetown, TX--Delivering Trusted Family Dentistry in Georgetown and Affordable Care Options

Hammons Family Dental has officially opened its new location at 1502 Blue Ridge Dr, Georgetown, TX 78626, offering high-quality family and cosmetic dentistry in a modern, patient-friendly setting. Led by Dr. Travis Hammons, the Georgetown team is now welcoming new patients with a limited-time special: a comprehensive exam and X-rays for just $49, with the option to add a professional cleaning for only $97. The office provides preventive, cosmetic, and restorative care using the latest technology. To book an appointment or learn more, visit www.hammonsfamilydental.com/georgetown or call (512) 713-1101.
GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammons Family Dental, a trusted name in Central Texas dentistry for over 15 years, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Georgetown, TX. Conveniently located at 1502 Blue Ridge Drive, the new office is now welcoming patients and offering comprehensive family, cosmetic, and restorative dental services—all in a modern, welcoming environment designed with comfort and community in mind.
To officially celebrate the expansion into the Georgetown area, Hammons Family Dental will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, July 17, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, in partnership with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. Community members, families, and local business leaders are invited to attend, meet the team, tour the facility, and learn more about the services offered.
Event details available on the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce website
"We're thrilled to bring our personalized, family-first approach to dentistry to Georgetown," said Dr. Travis Hammons, founder of Hammons Family Dental. "Our mission has always been to create a dental experience that makes patients feel safe, understood, and genuinely cared for. We're excited to become part of the fabric of this growing and vibrant community."
Learn more about the new office at the Hammons Family Dental Georgetown location page
Full-Service Dentistry in a Modern, Patient-Focused Environment
The new Georgetown office is built to reflect Hammons Family Dental's commitment to excellence. Patients will find a clean, relaxing atmosphere supported by the latest in dental technology—digital imaging, low-radiation X-rays, intraoral cameras, and patient-friendly treatment planning software.
Whether you're a parent looking for gentle pediatric care, a working professional considering cosmetic enhancements, or a senior needing restorative treatment, Hammons Family Dental in Georgetown offers:
- Preventive care: exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants
- Cosmetic services: teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers
- Restorative treatments: tooth-colored fillings, crowns, bridges, and extractions
- Emergency dental care with same-day availability
Meet Dr. Hammons and the team behind the practice at the Meet the Doctors page
The practice places a strong emphasis on patient education and transparency. Every visit includes a thorough explanation of findings, treatment options, and costs—ensuring that patients are empowered to make informed decisions about their dental health.
New Patient Specials and Dental Membership Options for Uninsured Patients
To welcome new patients, Hammons Family Dental is offering a limited-time New Patient Special for individuals without dental insurance. The special includes:
- $49 for a comprehensive dental exam and full-mouth X-rays
- Add a professional dental cleaning for just $97
This offer is available to patients who enroll in Hammons Family Dental's in-house membership plan, a popular option designed to make ongoing dental care more affordable.
The Hammons Family Dental Membership Plan is a cost-effective alternative to traditional dental insurance. It's perfect for individuals, families, retirees, or small business owners who want to avoid the hassles of deductibles, waiting periods, and claims processing.
Membership benefits include:
- Two cleanings per year
- One comprehensive exam
- All necessary X-rays
- One emergency exam
- Exclusive discounts on additional treatments such as fillings, crowns, extractions, and cosmetic procedures
This membership delivers predictable pricing and real savings without hidden fees or insurance red tape.
Explore the plan and enroll online at the Hammons Dental Plan Membership page
Designed to Serve the Georgetown Community
Georgetown, Texas, is one of the fastest-growing cities in Central Texas—and Hammons Family Dental is excited to contribute to the health and wellness of the local population.
By offering a family-centered approach to dentistry with a focus on education, empathy, and transparency, the practice is already becoming a go-to option for individuals and families searching for a Georgetown dentist they can trust.
The location offers convenient appointment scheduling, including early mornings and same-day availability for emergencies. Most major PPO dental insurance plans are accepted, and the office is committed to helping every patient—insured or uninsured—access the care they need.
A Team That Treats You Like Family
Hammons Family Dental is built on long-standing relationships. From front desk staff to dental hygienists to Dr. Hammons himself, patients can expect warm welcomes, clear communication, and compassionate care at every step of their visit.
"We don't believe in rushing people in and out," said Dr. Hammons. "We take the time to listen, to explain, and to care. Dentistry is personal, and so is our approach."
With a growing team of experienced providers and support staff, Hammons Family Dental continues to build on a strong legacy of service that has earned the trust of thousands of patients in the Austin area—and now Georgetown as well.
Office Location and Contact Information
Hammons Family Dental – Georgetown
1502 Blue Ridge Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Phone: (512) 713-1101
Website: https://hammonsfamilydental.com/georgetown/
For appointments, information on services, or to enroll in the in-house dental membership plan, patients are encouraged to visit the website or call the office directly.
About Hammons Family Dental
Hammons Family Dental is a locally owned and operated dental practice offering general, cosmetic, and restorative dental services across Central Texas. With locations in Austin and now Georgetown, the practice is led by Dr. Travis Hammons and a dedicated team focused on building lifelong relationships through gentle, honest, and patient-centered care.
Driven by a mission to make quality dentistry accessible for all, Hammons Family Dental embraces modern technology, clear communication, and affordable options—including an in-house membership plan that eliminates the barriers often associated with dental insurance.
Media Contact
Paul Stubenbordt, Denali Creative, 1 8124531537, [email protected], www.thinkdenali.com
SOURCE Hammons Family Dental
