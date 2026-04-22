Hampr Announces Strategic Partnership with SoCal Laundromats to Build a National, Tech-Enabled Laundry Network

Together, Hampr and SoCal Laundromats are building what they believe to be a first-of-its-kind model: a nationally connected, locally executed laundry network. Post this

The partnership with SoCal Laundromats introduces a critical new layer: physical infrastructure and access to operating partners. With two facility launches planned in California this year, the combined company will integrate Hampr's national demand engine with owned and partner-operated facilities - unlocking greater reliability, efficiency, and scale.

"This marks a pivotal moment for Hampr and the broader laundry industry," said Laurel Hess, Founder and President. "We've built a powerful demand engine, and now, by pairing that with infrastructure, we're able to fully realize the potential of this model. By leveraging AI and the data from our platform, we can intelligently route demand, streamline operations, and create a more seamless experience for customers. This is a highly fragmented market, and bringing these pieces together allows us to build something fundamentally stronger. I've always been incredibly bullish on this space, and I believe we're just getting started."

Brandon Brahms, incoming CEO, added: "What stood out immediately about Hampr was the strength of the brand and its ability to generate demand at scale. That's incredibly difficult to build - and incredibly valuable. By combining that demand layer with dedicated infrastructure, we're creating a model that is not only more reliable, but also far more scalable. This positions us to lead the next phase of innovation in the laundry industry and creates massive opportunities for our localized laundry partner facilities."

Together, Hampr and SoCal Laundromats are building what they believe to be a first-of-its-kind model: a nationally connected, locally executed laundry network. While the industry has historically been fragmented and siloed at the local level, Hampr is designed to act as the connective tissue - bringing together independent operators, partner facilities, and owned infrastructure under a single, data-driven platform.

By combining a national demand engine with localized operations, Hampr enables partners to access consistent volume, shared insights, and operational efficiencies that would be difficult to achieve independently. The platform leverages AI and real-time data to optimize routing, capacity, and performance - helping partners operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and deliver a more reliable customer experience.

Rather than competing with local operators, Hampr aims to empower them - creating a model where partners benefit from enterprise-level demand and intelligence, while Hampr benefits from high-quality, reliable service on the ground. The result is a scalable, win-win ecosystem designed to modernize the laundry industry from the inside out.

While initial Hampr-owned facility launches will begin in California, the company is actively pursuing partnerships nationwide to bring this model to additional markets. By combining Hampr's demand engine with both owned and partner-operated facilities, the platform is set to scale across its existing 20-state footprint and beyond - offering a new standard for reliability, performance, and collaboration in the laundry industry.

About Hampr

Hampr is a tech-enabled platform providing on-demand laundry services across 20 states. Founded in 2020, Hampr connects customers to reliable laundry solutions through a scalable, data-driven marketplace.

About SoCal Laundromats

SoCal Laundromats is a laundry facility operator focused on launching and operating modern, high-efficiency laundry facilities, with multiple locations planned in California this year.

Media Contact

Laurel Hess, hampr, 1 4698858461, [email protected], hampr

SOURCE hampr