Hampton Farms Introduces Community-Focused, Sports-Loving Mascot, Peanut Pete

"The 'Peanut Pete' mascot concept has taken on a life of its own within our office and facilities," said Mikayla Pittman, marketing brand manager of Hampton Farms. "Whether he's hanging out at the local diner, tailgating at a baseball game, or high-fiving fans at a stadium, Peanut Pete's passion for good snacks and good company shines through, and we're excited to share him with the world. If you see him out, come say hi!"

Peanut Pete's launch is more than just a new character introduction — it reflects Hampton Farms' longstanding commitment to fostering community connections and promoting all-American traditions. Proudly grown by local farmers and harvested exclusively in the United States, Hampton Farms peanuts are a trusted staple found in the produce sections of leading retailers and sports stadiums across the country.

As Hampton Farms continues to invest in family values, agricultural excellence, and fun-filled experiences, Peanut Pete will play a central role in connecting customers of all ages to the brand's story and mission.

For more information about Hampton Farms, Peanut Pete's upcoming appearances, or the company's commitment to quality and tradition, please visit hamptonfarms.com.

About Hampton Farms

Hampton Farms is America's leading supplier of the freshest, highest-quality peanuts from seed to shelf. Since 1917, the family of companies has been dedicated to producing the finest nut-based food products and services with honesty, integrity and a deep respect for American farmers. As a family-owned and operated business, Hampton Farms roasts and packages in North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas and New Mexico facilities, producing goods for retailers, stadiums, restaurants and other food manufacturers. To learn more, visit hamptonfarms.com.

