Hampton Farms Introduces Community-Focused, Sports-Loving Mascot, Peanut Pete

Hampton Farms, the nation's leading supplier of the freshest, highest-quality peanuts from seed to shelf, is proud to introduce its newest ambassador, "Peanut Pete." Designed to celebrate the spirit of community, the joy of snacking, and the pride of American farming, Peanut Pete embodies the values that have defined Hampton Farms for over a century.
RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hampton Farms, the nation's leading supplier of the freshest, highest-quality peanuts from seed to shelf, is proud to introduce its newest ambassador, "Peanut Pete." Designed to celebrate the spirit of community, the joy of snacking, and the pride of American farming, Peanut Pete embodies the values that have defined Hampton Farms for over a century.
Peanut Pete will officially debut this spring and summer across various beloved sporting events. His tour will include appearances at a Carolina Hurricanes game, college and professional baseball games, and college football tailgates. Fans may even catch him in Atlanta around the All-Star Game festivities in July. Wherever fans gather to enjoy good times and great snacks, Peanut Pete will be there to bring extra fun and memorable interactions.
"The 'Peanut Pete' mascot concept has taken on a life of its own within our office and facilities," said Mikayla Pittman, marketing brand manager of Hampton Farms. "Whether he's hanging out at the local diner, tailgating at a baseball game, or high-fiving fans at a stadium, Peanut Pete's passion for good snacks and good company shines through, and we're excited to share him with the world. If you see him out, come say hi!"
Peanut Pete's launch is more than just a new character introduction — it reflects Hampton Farms' longstanding commitment to fostering community connections and promoting all-American traditions. Proudly grown by local farmers and harvested exclusively in the United States, Hampton Farms peanuts are a trusted staple found in the produce sections of leading retailers and sports stadiums across the country.
As Hampton Farms continues to invest in family values, agricultural excellence, and fun-filled experiences, Peanut Pete will play a central role in connecting customers of all ages to the brand's story and mission.
For more information about Hampton Farms, Peanut Pete's upcoming appearances, or the company's commitment to quality and tradition, please visit hamptonfarms.com.
About Hampton Farms
Hampton Farms is America's leading supplier of the freshest, highest-quality peanuts from seed to shelf. Since 1917, the family of companies has been dedicated to producing the finest nut-based food products and services with honesty, integrity and a deep respect for American farmers. As a family-owned and operated business, Hampton Farms roasts and packages in North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas and New Mexico facilities, producing goods for retailers, stadiums, restaurants and other food manufacturers. To learn more, visit hamptonfarms.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Dixon, Hampton Farms, 1 704.942.7248, [email protected], https://www.hamptonfarms.com/
SOURCE Hampton Farms
Share this article