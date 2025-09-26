Hampton Farms Recalls Mixed Nuts Roasted Unsalted 8 oz And Mixed Nuts Roasted and Salted 8 oz Packages Due To Undeclared Hazelnuts

Hampton Farms is recalling Mixed Nuts Roasted Unsalted 8 oz. lot 23025 UPC 8 10111 02237 8 and Mixed Nuts Roasted and Salted 8oz. lot 23825 UPC 8 10111 02236 1 due to an undeclared hazelnut allergen.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hampton Farms is recalling Mixed Nuts Roasted Unsalted 8 oz. lot 23025 UPC 8 10111 02237 8 and Mixed Nuts Roasted and Salted 8oz. lot 23825 UPC 8 10111 02236 1 due to an undeclared hazelnut allergen. While hazelnuts are listed in the ingredient statement, they are not included in the allergen warning statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

On September 15, 2025, the firm discovered through routine paperwork review that the label failed to include the allergen (hazelnuts) in the allergen warning statement.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Mixed Nuts Roasted Unsalted, 8 oz.

Lot/Manufacturing Code: Best if used by Aug. 18, 2026, 23025

UPC: 8 10111 02237 8

Mixed Nuts Roasted and Salted, 8 oz.

Lot/Manufacturing Code: Best if used by Aug. 26, 2026, 23825

UPC: 8 10111 02236 1

The products were distributed between September 2, 2025, and September 9, 2025, of this year. These products were packaged in clear plastic tubs and sold in Stop&Shop stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Hampton Farms Customer Service Representatives at 1-800-313-2748, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

