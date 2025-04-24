Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore Welcomes Guests to the Newly Built Oceanfront Retreat, Opening April 25, 2025

Hampton's first-ever property on Maui offers modern comfort and cultural connection along Kahului Bay

KAHULUI, Hawaii, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore, operated by Springboard Hospitality, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newly built 136-room oceanfront hotel, welcoming guests starting April 25, 2025. Located on the site of the historic Maui Palms Hotel, the property blends modern comfort with Hawaiian hospitality, offering a unique sense of place that reflects the island's traditions, natural beauty, and welcoming spirit.

Set along the shores of Kahului Bay, Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore embraces the rich cultural history of the region, from its early days as a center of fishing families at Kolo Grounds to its evolution into a thriving railroad town in the late 1800s.

"We're beyond excited to welcome guests to Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore this spring and to contribute to the island's positive tourism resurgence," says Serkan Hizliok, area general manager of Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore. "From thoughtful design to culturally immersive experiences, every detail of the property is deeply inspired by the spirit of Maui, and we're proud to offer an experience guests won't find anywhere else."

Comfort & Convenience by the Coast

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore features 136 guest rooms, including ocean-view suites, with options for King or Double Queen beds, as well as connecting and ADA-accessible accommodations. Each room offers views of either Haleakala or the Kahului bay and comes equipped with convenient amenities like a mini-fridge, microwave, coffee maker, in-room safe, iron and ironing board, and luggage rack.

Design That Honors the Land

The hotel's design reflects the natural strength and resources of its surroundings, incorporating local elements that tie back to Maui's unique culture. Key design features include a traditional Hawaiian-inspired porte cochère and color schemes inspired by the surrounding beaches, lush greenery, and the ever-changing tones of the Pacific Ocean—bringing the outside in with calming blues, sandy neutrals, and organic textures that echo the island's raw beauty.

The property also incorporates locally inspired artwork, including a large mural designed and painted by Maui-based artist Alexandra Underwood, prominently displayed in the hotel lobby. The mural captures the essence of Wailuku Moku's skyline with a vibrant depiction of the majestic mountains and lush landscape. Native plants such as pohinahina and loulu palms are woven into the design, symbolizing the island's rich natural heritage. Serving as a tribute to Maui's unique environment, the piece blends the beauty of the island's surroundings with cultural significance and reflects Underwood's deep connection to her hometown of Wailuku.

Cultural Experiences & Amenities

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore goes beyond hospitality to offer authentic Hawaiian experiences that connect guests to the island's culture and traditions. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with a traditional Oshibori ceremony, where essential oil-infused towels are provided to relax and refresh. Additionally, the property hosts a nightly Sunset Ceremony, where the day's end is signaled by the blowing of the conch, to honor the close of another beautiful evening on Maui's North Shore. Guests can also take part in daily lei-making classes, offering a hands-on way to learn a cherished Hawaiian tradition.

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore offers a range of amenities designed for both relaxation and adventure, including an ocean-facing pool with panoramic views of Kahului Bay, a modern fitness center, pet-friendly guest rooms, free daily hot breakfast, and beach amenities such as chairs, towels, and umbrellas—all included through the hotel's amenity fee. Located just five minutes from Kahului Airport, the hotel also offers a complimentary airport shuttle, providing a seamless arrival experience and an ideal base for exploring the island.

The Palms Bar & Bites, Opening Summer 2025

Paying homage to the former Maui Palms Hotel, The Palms Bar & Bites is set to open later this summer with casual bites and tropical cocktails served in the restaurant's indoor and outdoor patio space, along with poolside service. Guests can indulge in fresh, locally inspired cuisine while taking in spectacular views of the bay.

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore is located at 130 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732. Nightly rates start at $259.

Kamaʻaina receive 25% off their stay with valid Hawaii ID. Guests can also take advantage of Hilton Honors offers, including 1,000 Hilton Honors Points per night at select properties and up to 5,000 additional Hilton Honors Points per stay when booking three or more nights at select newly opened hotels.

For more information or to book a stay, visit the hotel website.

About Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore

Welcoming guests beginning May 2025, Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore is a newly built oceanfront retreat that blends modern comfort with deep island roots. Set along the shores of Kahului Bay, the 136-room property embraces the spirit of Maui with lush tropical landscaping, panoramic ocean views, and immersive cultural experiences. A tribute to the island's heritage, the hotel sits on the historic site of the former Maui Palms Hotel, a landmark familiar to generations of locals. Honoring its surroundings, the property offers traditional Hawaiian experiences for guests, including a Sunset Ceremony and Oshibori, a daily essential oil-infused towel ritual offered to guests upon arrival. Guests can relax at the ocean-facing pool, take advantage of the modern fitness center, and enjoy pet-friendly guestrooms, daily breakfast, and complimentary beach amenities such as beach chairs, towels and umbrellas. The property's signature restaurant and bar, The Palms Bar & Bites, pays homage to the Maui Palms Hotel while serving fresh, locally inspired flavors and island cocktails. Conveniently located just 5 minutes from Kahului Airport with complimentary transportation for guests, the Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore offers an effortless island escape. For more information, visit the hotel's website, and socials @hamptoninnandsuitesmaui, Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore.

About Springboard Hospitality

Springboard Hospitality is a premier third-party hotel management company, dedicated to transforming people, properties, and communities. Currently operating 51 hotels and resorts across 14 states, Springboard is a leader in managing localized and customized boutique lifestyle hotels in urban and resort markets. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in delivering customizable management solutions with a quant-driven strategy while serving owners. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in operations, capital planning, marketing, revenue management, sales and human resources. The nimble team at Springboard Hospitality offers a personalized and hands-on approach to day-to-day management and is recognized for going above and beyond with high-touch service in every aspect of its operations, from its \interactions with guests to its relationships with owners to its award-winning workplace for employees. For more information about Springboard Hospitality, please visit www.springboardhospitality.com, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

