Hampton Inn by Hilton Coventry-Warwick Area Unveils Renovation, Elevating Guest Experience

"At the Hampton Inn Coventry-Warwick Area, we're dedicated to providing a worry-free experience with our upgraded and welcoming property, designed to enhance both comfort and enjoyment," said Kayla Turbesi, General Manager.

The Hampton Inn Coventry-Warwick Area offers a central location in Rhode Island with easy access to

I-95. You'll find a variety of restaurants within walking distance, and both T.F. Green Airport and downtown Providence are under 20 minutes away. For a daytrip, hop on a ferry to Block Island or relax at Goddard Beach, just 20 minutes from the hotel. Newport is a quick 30-minute drive. Plus, if you're traveling with a furry companion, you'll be pleased to know we're pet-friendly.

The hotel boasts a range of amenities designed for a comfortable stay, including a hot breakfast served daily, convenient breakfast-to-go bags, complimentary Wi-Fi, and the 100% Hampton Guarantee, which promises guest satisfaction or a free night's stay. Each guest room is equipped with the signature clean and fresh Hampton bed™, a flat-screen cable television, an in-room coffee maker, a mini-fridge, and a microwave. For added space and comfort, four one-bedroom suites are available, featuring separate living and sleeping areas, a wet bar, additional mini-fridge, microwave, and a sleeper sofa. The hotel also offers a fully equipped fitness center, an indoor heated pool, whirlpool spa, and inviting lobby areas for relaxation and socializing.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Coventry-Warwick Area is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WIFI. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

To make reservations or request information, please visit http://www.hamptoninncoventry.com or call +1 (401) 823-4041.

