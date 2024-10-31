Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Selects ProfitKeeper by PrimePay to Support Franchise Owners and Streamline Operations

"We are excited to partner with ProfitKeeper to offer our owners and team members enhanced technology to understand and analyze performance, ultimately improving operations and increasing profitability," said Jennifer Durham, Chief Development Officer of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Post this

Since launch, Hand & Stone franchisees have quickly adopted ProfitKeeper technology at a rate of approximately 50% in less than six months. This significant rate highlights the impact of the technology's insights, benchmarking, and analytics now available to franchise owners to drive their success. JP Blaise, a Hand & Stone franchisee that has been with the franchise for over 15 years, notes, "I truly believe ProfitKeeper will be an essential tool for running our businesses more in line with the rest of the chain, and in turn, more profitably. The ability to compare expenses against the group really allows you to see where you may improve and where you might be able to help others."

ProfitKeeper is a financial management tool that gives franchisors and franchisees increased financial insights and benchmarking information. With ProfitKeeper, franchisees can collaborate across performance benchmarks, by celebrating top performers, learning from their best practices, and applying that knowledge to their own operations.

"Rooted in over 20 years of franchise experience, the ProfitKeeper technology is designed to provide visibility into real-time financial data and insights to deliver comprehensive labor analytics that impact operations and performance," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "We are thrilled to partner with Hand & Stone and are very encouraged with the organization's quick adoption across its hundreds of franchise owners."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for people-centric businesses. More than 16,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone is a more than 600-unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to deliver premium spa services to the middle market in a professional, affordable, and convenient manner. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations across 36 states and Canada. Each spa features best-in-class massage and skincare treatment. Available for women, men and teens, a wide range of services are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. Hand & Stone facial treatments are performed by licensed estheticians, using top-of-the-line products backed by science including Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category. To learn more, visit handandstone.com/franchise.

