Handeholder is Excited to Offer Innovative Mobility Solutions for MagTek Payment and Access Peripherals

"It is great to have the opportunity to create holding solutions for MagTek hardware," said Mike Burns, President of Handeholder, "Our clients understand that MagTek hardware is an investment, and they look to Handeholder Products to design holding solutions that help safeguard the reliability, rugged design, and durability of their MagTek mobile devices."

Handeholder offers a wide range of solutions, including mobile phone and tablet case sleds and stands. Handeholder is known for its rapid prototyping with no minimum order quantity. Specializing in customization, they produce small orders using 3D printers, medium-sized orders using their additive manufacturing with carbon fiber fused pieces and advanced HP technology, and large orders using an injection molding process.

"Handeholder is a great partner to have," said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer, "They have no order minimum, work with our core enclosure partners, and are ready for rapid prototyping for custom designs. Their use of Alien Tape brings versatility to a new level, and they have designed some great solutions for our customers."

Handeholder sleds and components are now available. Contact Handeholder directly for customized solutions, pricing, and availability. MagTek hardware can be purchased directly from MagTek, through a distribution partner, or from a technology solution provider.

For more information about MagTek, contact [email protected], call 562-546-6400, or go to https://www.magtek.com. For more information about Handeholder designs or to explore custom solutions for your business, visit https://handeholder-products-inc.myshopify.com/collections/magtek or contact Handeholder offices at [email protected].

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About Handeholder Products, Inc.

Handeholder Products, Inc. is a Michigan-based company that provides modular and custom mobility and use solutions for consumers and business customers. We specialize in sled holders for card readers, hand straps for tablets, and accessories that bring devices together into a single, organized setup. Our products are designed with real business environments in mind, helping teams stay focused and equipment stay protected. To learn more, visit www.handeholder.com.

