July 1, 2024 all Zymöl products have AI controlled electronic tags that automatically put the customer's on the Zymöl website allowing them to assure the product they have purchased is genuine.

The hidden electronic tags on every container contain an artificially intelligent program that communicates with the customer's cell phone central processor and automatically positions their browser.

Once the customer has been advised their product is real they will be given a perpetual discount code to use whenever they purchase Zymöl genuine products.

Customers who cannot find the electronic tags on products not purchased directly from Zymöl will be told to immediately return their purchase.

Charles Bennett, CEO of Zymöl says "This AI based program depletes the counterfeiters funding by causing the return of fake products. Says Bennett "This depletes Counterfeiters bank accounts."

To date this is the first application of AI to protect a company, its customers and its product line.

About Zymöl (pronounced ZYE-mol) is the world's leading producer of premium automotive care products. Its effectiveness, natural ingredients, environmental compatibility and adoption by the automotive elite distinguish and separate Zymöl from the other less quality offerings.

With over 245 years of formula experience, Zymöl has developed washing, cleaning and feeding products that are used to protect and shine the finest cars in the world.

Museums, car enthusiasts and automobile manufacturers have discovered the value of Zymöl. Owners of finest automobiles in the world enjoy Zymöl custom wax formulas for their cars.

Zymöl is dedicated to helping present and future generations preserve and protect the contributions made by the designers, manufacturers, collectors and restorers of our motorized works of art, new or old.

Zymöl also provides Boating, Motorcycle, Aircraft and Music products with a new line of Home Care.

Zymöl is privately held and operated family business.

Available at www.zymol.com.

