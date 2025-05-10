Handtevy Appoints Patrick Bavaro as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Expansion Across EMS and Hospital Markets

Handtevy has promoted longtime team member and EMS veteran Patrick Bavaro to Chief Growth Officer, positioning the company for continued expansion across emergency care markets nationwide. Bavaro will lead strategic initiatives to strengthen partnerships and scale Handtevy's award-winning technology platform

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Handtevy, a leading emergency care software platform used by EMS agencies, hospitals, air medical teams, and cruise lines in all 50 states, is proud to announce the promotion of Patrick Bavaro to Chief Growth Officer. Bavaro, one of the company's earliest team members, brings more than a decade of experience in frontline EMS, military leadership, and organizational strategy to his new role.

The announcement comes as Handtevy enters a transformative phase of national and international expansion. The company now serves over 2,500 clients and more than 150,000 users, supporting emergency response teams across the full spectrum of patient care—from infants to adults.

While widely recognized for its pediatric expertise, Handtevy has evolved into a comprehensive emergency care platform—supporting customizable protocols, accurate medication dosing, real-time clinical documentation, and advanced workflow features like CPR Assist™ and Hospital Capabilities, all designed to streamline critical decision-making when it matters most.

"Patrick's leadership has been foundational to Handtevy's evolution from a pediatric-focused solution to an essential platform relied on by clinicians nationwide", said Allison Antevy, CEO of Handtevy. "His promotion reflects our continued investment in innovation, scalability, and the clinicians we serve—whether they treat pediatric or adult patients."

Since joining Handtevy in 2015, Bavaro has helped guide the company's strategic direction while remaining deeply connected to the end users—firefighter/paramedics, emergency physicians, nurses, and more—who depend on Handtevy daily. In his new role, he will lead growth strategy, foster strategic partnerships, and expand the company's impact across the emergency care continuum.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for the company," said Bavaro. "Handtevy has evolved beyond a pediatric solution—it's now a proven, peer-reviewed platform that equips providers to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care for patients of all ages. I'm excited to help expand our reach and deepen our impact across the U.S. and around the world."

About Handtevy

Handtevy is an emergency care software company founded by Peter Antevy, MD, a nationally recognized expert in pediatric and prehospital emergency medicine. The Handtevy platform enables EMS agencies and hospitals to digitize protocols, streamline clinical workflows, and deliver rapid, high-quality care to patients of all ages. Peer-reviewed research has demonstrated its ability to reduce medication errors and improve clinical outcomes, reinforcing its role as a trusted solution across the U.S. and internationally. Handtevy continues to redefine what's possible in emergency medicine.

Media Contact

Keli Gordon, Handtevy, 1 (954) 944-1114 1022, [email protected], www.Handtevy.com

