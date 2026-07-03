Handwritten Card Service Handwrytten Releases New Integration for Hubspot

"Handwritten notes work because they show a deeper investment in time and personal attention than a simple email does, automating these notes on autopilot from within Hubspot has been impossible until now." Post this

Handwrytten for HubSpot closes that gap by automating the entire workflow directly within the tool teams use every day. A user simply selects a recipient from any contact, company, deal, or ticket within Hubspot. Then they choose a card, a handwriting style, and a sender, and the recipient's address is pulled automatically from HubSpot properties. For volume, the Handwrytten workflow action drops into any HubSpot workflow, so a handwritten note can fire automatically when a deal closes, a renewal approaches, or an account goes quiet.

"Handwritten notes work because they show a deeper investment in time and personal attention than a simple email does, automating these notes on autopilot from within Hubspot has been impossible until now," said David Wachs, founder and CEO of Handwrytten. "We built Handwrytten for HubSpot so a sales team can send real, individually-addressed cards from the tool they already live in, while operations can confidently manage spend and audit usage from within the app."

Beyond cards, the app supports gift cards, printed inserts, saved signatures, and a shared address book, all drawn from the Handwrytten catalog and all available inside HubSpot. Every card sent is logged back to the CRM timeline on the originating record, so handwritten outreach appears in the same activity history as every email and call. The integration installs in minutes, connects to a Handwrytten account with a single click, and keeps customer data inside HubSpot.

Handwrytten for HubSpot is available now on the HubSpot App Marketplace. There is no separate platform to use the App. To learn more, visit handwrytten.com/hubspot.

About Handwrytten

Handwrytten, founded in 2014, is the leading handwritten notes service, sending real handwritten cards at scale using proprietary robots that write with actual pens in a choice of handwriting styles. Used by nonprofits and businesses of all sizes, clients use Handwrytten to turn customer milestones into genuine handwritten mail that gets opened and remembered. Handwrytten serves businesses of every size through its web app, API, and integrations with leading CRMs, and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Learn more at handwrytten.com.

About Hubspot

HubSpot is the agentic customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 2,000 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Media Contact

David Wachs, Handwrytten, 1 888-284-5197, [email protected], https://www.handwrytten.com

SOURCE Handwrytten