Hanesbrands Inc. Data Breach Settlement: Eligible Individuals Encouraged to File Claims

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A proposed Settlement has been reached with Hanesbrands Inc. ("HBI") relating to a sophisticated ransomware attack on HBI discovered by the company in May 2022 (the "Data Incident"). The Data Incident impacted certain personal information (the "PII"), which varies by individual and may have included contact information, date of birth, financial account information, government-issued identification numbers such as drivers' license numbers, passport information, and Social Security numbers, and other information related to benefits and employment including certain limited health information provided for employment-related purposes.

Who is Included? The Court decided that Class Members are all individuals whose PII was compromised in the ransomware attack against HBI, discovered by HBI on May 24, 2022.

What does the Settlement Provide? The Settlement allows Class Members to claim:

(A) reimbursement for documented out-of-pocket losses related to the Data Incident, AND

(B) to choose between one of three forms of additional relief:

(1) Two-years of credit and identity monitoring services (retail value $599), including up to $1,000,000 in identity theft insurance;

(2) Hanes site credit for a one-time use (within three years) to purchase products for sale on the www.hanes.com website up to the amount of $50 plus free shipping (valued at $6.99), for a total value of $56.99; OR

(3) an alternative cash payment of $35.

There is an aggregate cap of $100,000 on documented out-of-pocket expense reimbursements. There is no cap on the costs necessary to cover valid claims for Credit and Identity Monitoring, Hanes Store Credit, or Alternative Cash Payments. HBI has also agreed to undertake certain remedial measures and enhanced data security measures, and to pay attorneys' fees of $475,000, costs not to exceed $45,000, and service awards to Plaintiffs in the amount of $1,600 each, if approved by the Court.

How To Get Benefits: You must complete and file a Claim Form online or by mail postmarked by January 3, 2025, including required documentation. You can file your claim online at www.HanesDataBreachSettlement.com.

You may also get a paper Claim Form at the website, or by calling the toll-free number, and submit by mail.

Your Other Options: If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by January 3, 2025. If you do not exclude yourself, you will release any claims you may have against HBI or Released Parties (as defined in the Settlement Agreement) related to the HBI Data Incident, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement, available at the settlement website. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by January 3, 2025. Information about how to object can also be found on the Settlement website.

The Final Approval Hearing: The Court has scheduled a hearing in this case (Toussaint, et al. v. HanesBrands, Inc., Case No. 1:22-cv-00879-LCB-LPA, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina) for March 10, 2025, to consider: whether to approve the Settlement, Service Awards, attorneys' fees and expenses, as well as any objections. You or your attorney may attend and ask to appear at the hearing, but you are not required to do so. The hearing may be held remotely, so please check the Settlement website for those details.

More Information: Complete information about your rights and options, as well as the Claim Form, the Long Form Notice, and Settlement Agreement are available at www.HanesDataBreachSettlement.com, or by calling toll free (800) 355-0700.

