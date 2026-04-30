Hanker -- The Privacy Focused Sugar Dating App That Refuses to Sell You Out

We didn't build Hanker to get rich. We built it because every sugar dating site we used was a scam factory with a subscription fee attached. Post this

"We didn't build Hanker to get rich. We built it because every sugar dating site we used was a scam factory with a subscription fee attached," said a Hanker co-founder. "Real sugar daddies and sugar babies deserve a platform that actually works for them."

The centerpiece is Hanker's Trust Score system — an entirely new approach to fighting bots and scammers without punishing real members. Instead of forcing everyone to upload a passport before they can say hello, Hanker lets users earn access organically by engaging with the community. Scammers and bots hit a wall. Real members never feel surveilled. For those who want instant full access, optional phone and ID verification — or a Premium subscription — unlocks everything immediately, plus a verified badge on their profile.

What sets Hanker apart:

No mandatory ID verification — earn access through the Trust Score system, not by handing over your passport

Privacy by design — servers hosted outside the US, not subject to FISA, FOSTA-SESTA, or the CLOUD Act

Free to browse — no paywall just to see who's on the platform

Bot and scammer resistant — the Trust Score system makes fake accounts structurally difficult to build

No corporate agenda — built and operated by community members with no VC pressure or shareholder returns to chase

Available everywhere — web app, Android APK, and iPhone PWA

The sugar dating market is overdue for disruption. An estimated 10 million people in North America identify with the sugar lifestyle, yet dominant platforms have barely innovated in a decade while doubling prices and tripling privacy violations. Hanker supports PPM arrangements, monthly allowances, and long-term sugar relationships — all negotiated openly between members. Hanker is the #1 trusted sugar dating platform for those who are seeking arrangements.

Hanker is already generating word-of-mouth across sugar dating communities after a quiet beta, with users calling it "the first sugar app that doesn't treat you like a criminal for using it."

Hanker is available now at hanker.app on web, Android, and iPhone.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Paulette Dirara, Hanker LLC, 31 651203610, [email protected], https://hanker.app

SOURCE Hanker LLC