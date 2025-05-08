Hank's Friends Launches Texas Health and Human Services Directory with Mindy Allen, Dr. Junglas, and College of Charleston Capstone Team in Strategic Collaboration

Hank's Friends, a community-driven nonprofit dedicated to empowering families of individuals with special needs, is proud to announce the launch of its Minimum Viable Product of a Statewide Texas Directory of Health and Human Services on May 12, 2025—a date chosen in honor of the devoted mothers in the Hank's Friends community.

DALLAS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This milestone effort brings together a powerful team of partners: Mindy Allen, long-standing advocate and expert in health and human services data; Dr. Iris Junglas, Noah T. Leask Distinguished Chair in Information Management and Innovation at the College of Charleston; and the Spring 2025 Software Engineering Capstone Team at the College of Charleston.

Created to serve families and providers—starting with the Dallas-Fort Worth area—this minimum viable product serves as an innovative digital platform that will provide a comprehensive, user-friendly resource to navigate critical services, from early intervention programs and mental health support to education advocacy and disability services.

"This directory has been a dream for a long time," said Aaron Mangum, Co-Founder of Hank's Friends. "Thanks to the visionary work of the Capstone Team, the leadership of Dr. Junglas, and the relentless passion of our lead data curator Mindy Allen, we are closer than ever to making that dream a reality. This directory will help families across Texas find what they need faster, with less frustration and more confidence."

With a mission rooted in compassion and innovation, the directory is designed to evolve with the needs of the community. Families will be able to search by location, service type, and age group, with features designed for accessibility and ease of use.

"This isn't just a directory—it's a vital connection point," said Joanna Santos, Co-Founder of Hank's Friends. "As a bilingual educator and a mother to a child on the autism spectrum, I know firsthand how isolating and overwhelming the journey can feel. That's why we've built something more than a resource—it's a comprehensive, inclusive hub that empowers families and fosters belonging. Launching this project around Mother's Day, celebrated on May 10 in Mexico and May 11 in the U.S., is deeply meaningful. It honors the unwavering love and advocacy of mothers raising children with special needs on both sides of the border. You are not alone. You have a community beside you."

For more information on how to join Hank's Friends and login to the resource hub visit: www.hanksfriends.org

