Hanna Morgan Joins Leading Global Crisis PR Firm Red Banyan as Account Coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a top global crisis PR firm, has hired Hanna Morgan as an Account Coordinator, based in the agency's Ohio office. In this role, Morgan will provide support for the firm's crisis communications team, collaborating on crisis response initiatives, stakeholder communication plans, and content development for client projects.
"Joining Red Banyan has been such an incredible opportunity, and I am so excited to be part of this dynamic and talented team," said Morgan. "I'm looking forward to diving into the world of PR, learning from some of the industry's best, and continuing to broaden my education and experience in crisis communications and client services."
Prior to joining Red Banyan, Morgan served as an Account Coordinator at a Columbus-based marketing agency, where she excelled as the primary liaison between clients and internal teams. Her background in marketing and business administration provides clients with valuable expertise in strategic communications and project management. Morgan holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Findlay and an MBA from Ohio University.
"We are excited to welcome Hanna to our team of crisis experts," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "Her impressive track record in managing client relationships and her strong foundation in marketing and business administration make her an outstanding addition to the Red Banyan team."
Founded in 2010, Red Banyan is a globally recognized leader in public relations, renowned for delivering exceptional results. The firm offers a full spectrum of services, including crisis management, strategic communications, litigation support, media training, online reputation management, and public affairs. Serving an extensive roster of national and international clients, the firm excels at helping organizations navigate challenges and amplify their stories.
Media Contact
James DeMarco, Red Banyan, 9546422434, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/
SOURCE Red Banyan
