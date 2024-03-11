Hanover Research Shares Leading 2024 Higher Education Trends

New trends include a focus on high-return academic programs and reduced enrollment barriers.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanover Research, a leading provider of data and insights to higher education leaders, presents its annual Trends in Higher Education Report. Drawing from our work with nearly 500 universities and colleges nationwide, this report provides a comprehensive view of the ever-evolving higher education landscape.

"Institutions are responding to rapid change, including enrollment shifts, financial pressures, and the emergence of new technologies (including artificial intelligence)," says Amir Rasool, senior managing director of higher education, Hanover Research. "As the sector navigates these challenges and emerging opportunities, administrators and faculty are innovating to attract and engage students without compromising educational quality or financial stability. Our report provides a window into these strategies, highlighting opportunities for increased success in higher education."

Key trends identified in the report include:

Institutions reduce enrollment barriers for a changing prospective student demographic colleges and universities strategically refine

Student support to improve retention

Campuses promote high-return academic programs that connect student interest with industry needs

Institutions articulate their value to students and underline their economic impact

Higher education leaders lean into nimble approaches to finances and organizational structures

Our extensive collaboration with hundreds of colleges and universities has provided us with a comprehensive understanding of the current academic landscape," says Sid Phillips, chief growth officer at Hanover Research. "In recognizing the diverse challenges faced by higher education institutions, we predict a more resilient spirit prevailing in 2024. Colleges and universities are charting new courses to address issues such as reducing enrollment barriers, strengthening student support, and enhancing academic offerings. As highlighted in our report, these innovative paths show a positive trajectory for higher education."

About Hanover Research:

Founded in 2003, Hanover Research is a global research and analytics firm that delivers market intelligence through a unique, fixed-fee model to more than 1,000 clients. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Hanover employs high-caliber market researchers, analysts, and account executives to provide a service that is revolutionary in its combination of flexibility and affordability. Hanover has been named a Top 50 Market Research firm by the American Marketing Association and the Insights Association. To learn more about Hanover Research, visit www.hanoverresearch.com.

