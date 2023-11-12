Hanover Research's K-12 Educator Learning Center Nominated for a 2024 District Administration Top EdTech Products Award

Hanover Research's K-12 professional development platform is a finalist in the 2024 FETC EdTech Products Awards.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanover Research, a leading provider of actionable data, insights, and guidance to K-12 district leaders, has announced that its K-12 Educator Learning Center (ELC) has been selected as a finalist in the 2024 District Administration Top EdTech Products Awards. These annual awards celebrate exceptional educational technology products and services.

Hanover's Educator Learning Center is a professional development platform that uses engaging, interactive content to support teachers and principals on the critical needs facing K-12 school districts. The professional learning platform is dedicated to improving teacher quality and effectiveness, expanding teacher capabilities and resources, and making teacher learning sustainable, useful, and convenient.‥The ELC includes customizable professional learning modules, resource library, peer discussion boards, and implementation support to help districts translate professional learning into classroom practice.

The District Administration Top EdTech Products Awards honor the most outstanding education technology products on the market, celebrating innovation, and impact in K-12 education.

"We are so proud to have our K-12 Educator Learning Center recognized as a finalist for the FETC Awards," said Sid Phillips, chief growth officer at Hanover Research. "This nomination is a reflection of our dedication to empowering districts with the tools that teachers need to inspire and educate the next generation. Being selected as a finalist endorses Hanover's commitment to providing high-quality, interactive professional development for educators and insights for administrators."‥

The winners of the District Administration Top EdTech Products Awards will be announced at the Future of Education Technology Conference, taking place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from January 23rd to January 26th, 2024.

For more information about Hanover Research's K-12 Educator Learning Center, please visit: Hanover's K-12 Educator Learning Center.

