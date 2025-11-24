Hansen Bros. Moving & Storage Earns Allied Quality Award and Joins the International Association of Movers (IAM)

Moving is stressful enough without worrying about whether your movers know what they're doing," Rovner added. "Our job is to be one less thing people have to worry about. These awards tell us we're on the right track. Post this

The Allied Quality Award recognizes moving companies that consistently deliver exceptional service across local, long-distance, and international moves. It's not just about moving things from point A to point B; it's about handling complex relocations with precision and care every single time.

Joining IAM connects Hansen Bros. to a worldwide network of moving professionals and signals the company's commitment to industry best practices on a global scale. It's a natural fit for a company that's been Seattle's most trusted moving partner since 1890.

"These recognitions mean a lot to our team," said Eric Rovner at Hansen Bros. "We've always believed in doing things the right way. Treating people's belongings like they're our own, managing every detail with care, and delivering the kind of service that keeps families and companies coming back generation after generation. It's gratifying to see that approach recognized on a national level."

Hansen Bros. specializes in the kinds of moves that other companies often avoid: high-value estates, time-sensitive corporate relocations, and moves with complicated logistics and multiple stakeholders. With three Seattle-area locations, one Boise, ID location, and over a century of local knowledge, the company has built its reputation on handling what matters most to people.

As a leading Allied Van Lines agent, Hansen Bros. brings together deep Pacific Northwest expertise with the resources of one of the nation's largest moving networks. Whether customers are relocating across town, across the country, or around the world, they get the same level of attention and professionalism.

Since 1890, Hansen Bros. Moving & Storage has been Seattle's trusted partner for reliable, high-quality moving and storage solutions. With over a century of experience, we specialize in complex private and commercial relocations, delivering precision, professionalism, and care with every move. As a leading Allied Van Lines agent, Hansen Bros. offers comprehensive local, interstate, and international moving services, along with secure storage solutions. The company operates three Seattle-area locations and one Boise, ID location, and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit www.hansenbros.com.

