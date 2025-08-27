Hanwha Vision Achieves ISO 37001 Certification, Reinforcing Its Global Commitment to Ethical Business Practices

"The security industry is focused on technology, but long-term success is really based on relationships," said Kichul (KC) Kim, CEO at Hanwha Vision Post this

ISO-37001 certification positions Hanwha Vision as a trusted, preferred partner for government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and enterprise customers worldwide. The certification validates that Hanwha Vision:

•Meets procurement requirements for public-sector and enterprise projects.

Aligns with global anti-corruption laws including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the UK Bribery Act.

Reduces procurement risks in the supply chain for integrators, dealers, and end-users.

"The security industry is focused on technology, but long-term success is really based on relationships," said Kichul (KC) Kim, CEO at Hanwha Vision. "Our customers depend on our technology to protect people, property, and critical infrastructure, and with an increasingly heightened awareness of the total security manufacturing process, industry standards are now more important than ever. This certification assures them that we hold ourselves to the same high standards of integrity that we build into our products."

ISO 37001 certification is awarded only to organizations that can demonstrate a comprehensive, independently audited compliance program designed to eliminate corruption risks. In addition to ISO 37001, Hanwha Vision has earned numerous other ISO certifications for its overall environmental management and operational excellence, including:

ISO 9001 for Quality Management

ISO 14001 for Environmental Management

ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management

ISO 37301 Compliance Management System

ISO 27001 Information Security Management System

Hanwha Vision's network IP cameras are also UL CAP (Cybersecurity Assurance Program) certified, meeting all UL evaluation cybersecurity criteria. Learn more about Hanwha's global certificates here.

The certification reflects Hanwha Vision's internal culture as much as its external commitments. ISO 37001 compliance, extending to:

Rigorous employee training programs

Comprehensive due diligence on third-party partners

Clear reporting and "'whistleblowing" channels

Ongoing monitoring and process improvement

About Hanwha Vision America

Hanwha Vision America is redefining what's possible in safety, operations, and business intelligence, going beyond security with its continually expanding ecosystem of surveillance & vision solutions. Built on a foundation of trust, innovation in optical design, image processing, and cybersecurity, Hanwha Vision technologies combine 24/7 protection, Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based platforms with the data-powered analytics customers need to generate actionable market insights.

Hanwha Vision America is committed to developing intelligent solutions that keep businesses moving forward, empowering organizations to see more, understand deeper, and respond smarter. Discover more at www.hanwhavisionamerica.com.

