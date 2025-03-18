Hanwha Vision Delivers "Innovation Beyond Expectations" at ISC West 2025

"AI and cloud platforms are redefining surveillance operations with new ways to create automation, efficiencies, and customization," said Tom Cook, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Operations, North America, Hanwha Vision America. Post this

"AI and cloud platforms are redefining surveillance operations with new ways to create automation, efficiencies, and customization," said Tom Cook, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Operations, North America, Hanwha Vision America. "Surveillance now has a seat at the table as a true driver of business transformation. Everyone's asking, 'How do we go beyond security, turn analytics into data, and generate real business insights about the future direction of our organization?' Hanwha Vision is giving our customers those answers."

Hanwha Vision will feature several new technologies at ISC West, all showcased in a newly designed booth with a new layout for easier navigation and updated graphics for a more immersive visual presentation. The new products on display include:

Wisenet 9 System on Chip (SOC): Designed and made in-house since its first version, this chip is the secure foundation of all Hanwha Vision devices. With advancements in AI-enhanced compression, low-light performance, and cybersecurity using FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security. Wisenet 9 will be demonstrated at ISC West powering Hanwha's 2nd generation of P series and X series cameras, and highlighting key features such as:

Enhanced AI noise reduction to minimize noise and maximize detail

AI-Driven Extreme Wide Dynamic Range to maintain details in bright or dark areas

Advanced AI Analytics for intelligent detection of color, age, and gender attributes

Hanwha Vision Cloud Portal: A centralized resource for managing an organization's surveillance assets and capabilities, the Cloud Portal showcases Hanwha's growing ecosystem of unified cloud-based devices and apps. These solutions offer a full range of capabilities to help organizations fully reimagine their surveillance operations:

OnCloud direct-to-cloud Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)

HealthPro for device maintenance and total system health monitoring

SightMind real-time analytics visualization software

DesignPRO - Surveillance system planning software

4-channel AI Multi-sensor Camera Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson™ Platform

This uniquely designed camera is the first Hanwha Vision model to use the power of the NVIDIA Jetson™ platform, providing Hanwha AI multi-sensor camera devices with up to an additional 100 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), plus immediate access to the NVIDIA AI app ecosystem. An embedded instance of Wisenet WAVE VMS delivers reliable serverless recording, on-board storage, and intelligent camera performance.

Record up to 16 camera streams to 4TB of onboard storage (2 x 2TB SSD).

WiseNRII and Preferred Shutter Speed features eliminate noise and motion blur for clear imagery in all conditions.

AI-based monitoring of people and vehicles with loitering and line-crossing analytics.

4-channel AI Multi-sensor camera with Lumeo Analytics - This new camera supports the Lumeo all-in-one video analytics platform giving users easy drag-and-drop access to pre-built, edge-based analytics, plus the flexibility to create entirely new AI models tailored to their business. Lumeo platform supports intuitive dashboard views that aggregate media, data and remote live streams from multiple cameras across several sites for centralized surveillance system management.

New On-board Multi-sensor Camera Analytics

DERQ traffic analytics: users can access real-time safety and traffic insights, applying data for intelligent video monitoring, proactive incident detection and smart traffic data-driven optimization. Derq provides a comprehensive framework to efficiently identify and prioritize safety issues across road networks.

City-wide analysis - Gain insights to inform city planning.

Event data management - Organize and monitor critical traffic events

Statistical reports - Access detailed metrics for decision-making

In-depth analysis and reports - Dive deeper into trends and root causes.

Scylla Weapon Detection: users can improve response times and implement proactive measures in critical situations by leveraging military-grade weapon AI-powered recognition technology with machine learning models that evolve continuously through ongoing training.

Long-range detection with 100 PPM accuracy at a 15-meter range on standard Full HD cameras and even greater distances with higher-resolution cameras.

Operates seamlessly in dense environments with moving backgrounds for consistent reliability and versatility.

Ultra-low false positive rate - 0.1 per day per camera

Detects a wide range of firearms - recognizes various types of firearms, including revolvers, assault rifles, shotguns and more

Both sets of analytics offer flexible deployment options either on-premise or in the cloud, as well as easy integration with VMS platforms, including Hanwha's Wisenet Wave VMS.

About Hanwha Vision

Hanwha Vision has been leading the global video surveillance industry with world-class optical design, image processing and cybersecurity technologies for more than 30 years. As it broadens its business to become a global vision solution provider, Hanwha Vision will deliver more valuable and meaningful insights to customers by collecting key information and providing big data analytics using AI and cloud technologies. For more information about Hanwha Vision, please visit http://www.hanwhavisionamerica.com

PR Contact:

Monique Merhige

Infusion Direct Marketing, Inc.

[email protected]

(772) 380-4845

Media Contact

Monique Merhige, Infusion Direct Marketing, Inc., 772 380 4845, [email protected], www.infusiondirect.com

SOURCE Hanwha Vision