Hanwha Vision Holds Pricing Steady Amid Tariff Volatility

Our partners need support, not surprises," said CH Ha, President of Hanwha Vision America. "Their focus should be on choosing the right surveillance technologies without the distraction of tariff-induced price hikes potentially disrupting their business models and project plans. Post this

"Our partners need support, not surprises," said CH Ha, President of Hanwha Vision America. "Their focus should be on choosing the right surveillance technologies without the distraction of tariff-induced price hikes potentially disrupting their business models and project plans. By clearly communicating price clarity, we're building long-term confidence in our partner relationships while protecting their margins."

Many companies are raising prices and adjusting their go-to market strategies to counter the effects of tariffs, which include increased costs, reduced product availability, and disrupted supply chains.

Hanwha Vision's pricing policy emphasizes the importance of aligning business strategies with a manufacturer that prioritizes stability and support for the long term. "Our prices will stay put," CH Ha added. "We'll work with you to protect your margins."

About Hanwha Vision America

Hanwha Vision America is redefining what's possible in safety, operations, and business intelligence, going beyond security with its continually expanding ecosystem of surveillance & vision solutions. Built on a foundation of trust, innovation in optical design, image processing, and cybersecurity, Hanwha Vision technologies combine 24/7 protection, Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based platforms with the data-powered analytics customers need to generate actionable market insights.

Hanwha Vision America is committed to developing intelligent solutions that keep businesses moving forward, empowering organizations to see more, understand deeper, and respond smarter. Discover more at http://www.hanwhavisionamerica.com.

Media Contact

Monique Merhige, Infusion Direct Marketing, Inc., 7723804845, [email protected], www.infusiondirect.com

SOURCE Infusion Direct Marketing, Inc.