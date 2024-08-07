Hanwha Vision Opens New Innovation and Technology Center in Irvine, California

"The HITE provides our customers and partners with comprehensive resources to educate them about the latest surveillance technologies & data-driven analytics that are transforming our industry," said Mr. Kevin Seo, President of Hanwha Vision America Post this

"The convergence of hardware devices with software-based advanced vision solutions is changing the landscape of surveillance and creating unique security requirements," said Mr. Kevin Seo, President of Hanwha Vision America. "The HITE provides our customers and partners with comprehensive resources to educate them about the latest surveillance technologies and data-driven analytics that are transforming our industry and helping organizations adapt their operations for long-term success."

This newest HITE location joins the original space in Hanwha Vision's New Jersey headquarters and another in Texas. Its prime location in the Irvine Spectrum Center makes it convenient for customers and partners to visit and schedule tours.

The HITE features multimedia classrooms and lab environments for hands-on product training, certification courses, dealer and partner education and more, with full online capabilities to support remote participants.

The Hanwha surveillance solutions on display in the Irvine HITE range from devices enabling protection and monitoring capabilities to the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence, data analytics for business intelligence, and cloud-based surveillance management. Attendees will see Hanwha Vision's OnCloud VMS and full ecosystem of unified cloud-based devices and apps to AI-powered cameras, AI analytics and business intelligence software. Additional Hanwha Vision products and solutions featured in the Irvine HITE include:

Wall-mount cameras (T series TNV-C8011RW) – these new cameras solve the obstructed-view challenges of high-overhead dome devices by delivering an "eye-level," nearly 180° panoramic FOV for accurate face and object detection (people and vehicles).

AI Box (AIB-800) - converts any camera supporting ONVIF/SUNAPI into an AI-enabled device with object classification and attribute extraction, avoiding the additional costs of replacing an entire system.

Bi-spectrum traffic cameras (TNO-C49xxTDR series) – contains visible and thermal sensors enhanced for outdoor applications, specifically transportation and traffic monitoring. Thermal imaging enables 24/7 monitoring even in low light or challenging conditions.

Radiometric thermal imaging with AI technology (TNO-C3010TRA) – enhances safety in hazardous environments by instantly detecting abnormal temperature changes within the widest temperature detection range on the market (rom -40°F ~ 1,022°F (- 40°C to 550°C).

Each HITE center is built with a modular infrastructure allowing sections to be easily modified to showcase different products and technologies. This flexibility allows Hanwha to present customized demonstrations across various vertical markets as industry trends and customer needs evolve.

Hanwha Vision has been leading the global video surveillance industry with world-class optical design, image processing and cybersecurity technologies for more than 30 years. As it broadens its business to become a global vision solution provider, Hanwha Vision will deliver more valuable and meaningful insights to customers by collecting key information and providing big data analytics using AI and cloud technologies. For more information about Hanwha Vision, please visit http://www.hanwhavisionamerica.com

