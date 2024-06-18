Hanwha Vision T series Wall-mount Cameras Deliver "Eye-level" Surveillance Viewing Angles

5MP AI, IR panoramic cameras combine security, customer service, and business intelligence
TEANECK, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new T series wall-mount cameras from Hanwha Vision solve the obstructed-view challenges associated with dome surveillance devices in high overhead mounting positions. The new cameras deliver an "eye-level," nearly 180° panoramic field of view while capturing detailed 5MP resolution video for accurate people and object identification.
The T series cameras (model TNV-C8011RW) can fit a range of commercial surveillance applications requiring wide fields of view of any property or establishment without blind spots. Potential installations include gas stations, retail stores, drive-thru lanes, self-checkout kiosks, or other scenarios where users need to clearly see people and vehicles entering and exiting, detect theft and prevent loss, monitor customer activity to take immediate action, and to improve the guest experience.
"Surveillance dome cameras are often mounted high, which creates sharp viewing angles that makes it difficult to identify people as they move closer to the camera," said Ramy Ayad, Sr. Director of Product Management at Hanwha Vision America. "The T series offers a more natural, realistic view to detect key details that might otherwise be obstructed or not even visible."
The T series wall-mount cameras are equipped with AI-based object detection to reduce false alarms and also generate metadata that can be used to streamline forensic searches. The use of WiseStream III compression technology enables more efficient video management by reducing bandwidth by up to 80% without compromising the video quality. AI-powered wide dynamic range (WDR) and noise reduction technology combine to produce crisp imagery even in challenging lighting.
Security teams can use the camera's built-in analytics to set up virtual areas and lines, and receive alerts when classified objects or people enter, exit, intrude or loiter in designated locations requiring authorized access. The camera's AI engine also features analytics related to facility occupancy levels, people or vehicle counting, queue management, heatmapping and other trackable statistics useful for improving customer service and generating actionable business insights.
The new camera's IR performance allows night viewing at up to 15 meters and close-up imaging without oversaturation. A lens tilt of ±25° allows users to customize their viewing angle to fit any environment. The T series wall-mount cameras feature a built-in microphone allowing users to hear any activity near the camera.
Key features of the new Hanwha Vision T series wall-mount cameras (model TNV-C8011RW) include:
- 5MP @ 30 FPS
- 1.6mm fixed focal lens (HFoV: 175°
- VFoV: 125°,
- Triple CODEC (H.265/H.264/MJPEG) with WiseStream III (based on AI engine) support
- 120dB WDR
- IR viewable length 15m (49ft), WiseMD based on AI engine
- Classified object type: Person/Vehicle (vehicle type: car, bus, truck, motorcycle/bicycle)
- Tamper detection
- SD card slot
- IP66
- PoE
- white color
- All new Hanwha Vision cameras and devices, including the T series, are fully NDAA compliant and meet the highest cybersecurity standards.
About Hanwha Vision
Hanwha Vision has been leading the global video surveillance industry with world-class optical design, image processing and cybersecurity technologies for more than 30 years. As it broadens its business to become a global vision solution provider, Hanwha Vision will deliver more valuable and meaningful insights to customers by collecting key information and providing big data analytics using AI and cloud technologies. For more information about Hanwha Vision, please visit http://www.hanwhavisionamerica.com
SOURCE Hanwha Vision
