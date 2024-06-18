Hanwha Vision T series Wall-mount Cameras Deliver "Eye-level" Surveillance Viewing Angles

The T series offers a more natural, realistic view to detect key details that might otherwise be obstructed or not even visible., said Ramy Ayad, Sr. Director of Product Management at Hanwha Vision America Post this

"Surveillance dome cameras are often mounted high, which creates sharp viewing angles that makes it difficult to identify people as they move closer to the camera," said Ramy Ayad, Sr. Director of Product Management at Hanwha Vision America. "The T series offers a more natural, realistic view to detect key details that might otherwise be obstructed or not even visible."

The T series wall-mount cameras are equipped with AI-based object detection to reduce false alarms and also generate metadata that can be used to streamline forensic searches. The use of WiseStream III compression technology enables more efficient video management by reducing bandwidth by up to 80% without compromising the video quality. AI-powered wide dynamic range (WDR) and noise reduction technology combine to produce crisp imagery even in challenging lighting.

Security teams can use the camera's built-in analytics to set up virtual areas and lines, and receive alerts when classified objects or people enter, exit, intrude or loiter in designated locations requiring authorized access. The camera's AI engine also features analytics related to facility occupancy levels, people or vehicle counting, queue management, heatmapping and other trackable statistics useful for improving customer service and generating actionable business insights.

The new camera's IR performance allows night viewing at up to 15 meters and close-up imaging without oversaturation. A lens tilt of ±25° allows users to customize their viewing angle to fit any environment. The T series wall-mount cameras feature a built-in microphone allowing users to hear any activity near the camera.

Key features of the new Hanwha Vision T series wall-mount cameras (model TNV-C8011RW) include:

5MP @ 30 FPS

1.6mm fixed focal lens (HFoV: 175°

VFoV: 125°,

Triple CODEC (H.265/H.264/MJPEG) with WiseStream III (based on AI engine) support

120dB WDR

IR viewable length 15m (49ft), WiseMD based on AI engine

Classified object type: Person/Vehicle (vehicle type: car, bus, truck, motorcycle/bicycle)

Tamper detection

SD card slot

IP66

PoE

white color

All new Hanwha Vision cameras and devices, including the T series, are fully NDAA compliant and meet the highest cybersecurity standards.

About Hanwha Vision

Hanwha Vision has been leading the global video surveillance industry with world-class optical design, image processing and cybersecurity technologies for more than 30 years. As it broadens its business to become a global vision solution provider, Hanwha Vision will deliver more valuable and meaningful insights to customers by collecting key information and providing big data analytics using AI and cloud technologies. For more information about Hanwha Vision, please visit http://www.hanwhavisionamerica.com

