Hanwha Vision Ushers in New Era of VSaaS with OnCloud Direct-to-cloud Video Management System

Hanwha Vision's new VSaaS solution is a flexible resource for end users, distributors, and system integrators working in surveillance environments requiring low-latency access to live and recorded video, searchable clips, event notifications, and more. With fast, responsive video playback through an intuitive user interface, security professionals can quickly find footage, generate actionable business insights, and manage multiple cameras, while limitlessly scaling their surveillance systems. They can easily add on cameras, locations, and users through its intuitive web interface while monitoring and receiving alerts via the mobile client application on their phone or tablet.

The surveillance industry is increasingly recognizing the cloud's potential benefits: operational efficiency, system storage, enhanced security, and centralized data -- all on a scalable platform designed to meet an organization's unique requirements.

"OnCloud is the future of VSaaS, and that future is happening today," said Tom Cook, EVP of Sales, Marketing & Operations at Hanwha Vision America. "Embracing the cloud 'as-a-service' allows users to create intuitive and customized video security deployments that are managed and maintained for them. It's the heart of our frictionless cloud ecosystem offering total on-premise and remote surveillance management capabilities combined with AI, data analytics, system health monitoring and business intelligence."

With OnCloud, advanced AI algorithms let users search by face, clothing, vehicle type, and more. Searching is instant and intuitive – no waiting while a camera uploads from a gateway, an NVR, or an SD card. Secure SD card edge recording with cloud access provides the flexibility of edge-based recording with cloud management capabilities.

The OnCloud service is easy to learn, purchase, activate, and support. OnCloud's mobile app support meets the need for security teams to access their system and be alerted to important events from anywhere at any time.

Integrators can view a dashboard of customer sites to proactively identify potential issues before they arise. Collaborators can securely upload documents, images, and video files from their phones or other sources to share complete incident details.

OnCloud supports more than 90 Hanwha Vision camera models in a range of resolutions, including PTZ and fisheye form factors.

Key features of the OnCloud direct-to-cloud video management system include:

Live & Recorded Playback: Quick search by people, faces, vehicles

Full Mobile support: Android, IOS, Windows 10

Camera Wall: View up to 12 cameras, with synchronized playback

Event Filtering: AI-powered search for persons, objects, sounds

Clips & Incidents: Tagging, evidence packages, restricted access

Mobile-First Design: No extra cost, full browser functionality

Easy Onboarding: No QR codes or manual IP inputs required

Custom Notifications: Alerts via mobile, web, and email

Management Dashboard: Track devices, licenses, uptime, and health monitoring

OnCloud is available now and will deliver continuous updates offering new features and capabilities over the coming months.

About Hanwha Vision

Hanwha Vision has been leading the global video surveillance industry with world-class optical design, image processing and cybersecurity technologies for more than 30 years. As it broadens its business to become a global vision solution provider, Hanwha Vision will deliver more valuable and meaningful insights to customers by collecting key information and providing big data analytics using AI and cloud technologies. For more information about Hanwha Vision, please visit http://www.hanwhavisionamerica.com.

