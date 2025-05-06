Hapax Debuts Agentic Workflow to Help Financial Institutions Realize AI's Full Potential

Hapax's native, single-tenant implementation ensures agentic workflows are secure and compliant, giving banks a path to AI transformation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As financial institutions face mounting pressures in the AI Age, Hapax, an unprecedented AI solution for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of Agentic Workflows, a first-of-its-kind native product, custom-built for financial institutions.

The launch of Agentic Workflows follows Hapax's launch in early 2024. Upon its launch, Hapax immediately differentiated its approach to bringing AI innovation into banks and credit unions by working with legacy systems and processes rather than against them. Rather than requiring customers to undo or rebuild the very systems banks rely on for regulatory compliance, Hapax instead used those institutional systems, processes, and knowledge to power its AI. The result is what Hapax calls a customer's Intelligence Core, a custom, single-tenant implementation that is unique to each customer's available knowledge and infrastructure. By taking this approach, Hapax removes the regulatory risk that comes with utilizing more generalized AI solutions, and therefore expands the value banks and credit unions can realize from agents immediately.

With the launch of Agentic Workflows, customers can fully put their Intelligence Core to work by creating agents capable of a variety of tasks. Building such agents is designed to be autonomous and simple. Users simply ask Hapax to create a workflow based on the tasks to be completed and it will then leverage all of the information available in the Intelligence Core to complete the task. For example, a user could leverage Hapax for fraud prevention by analyzing the transaction history of customers to identify potential fraud, alert the appropriate internal resources when fraud is expected, then create the necessary documentation when fraud is identified, and submit that documentation to the appropriate authorities.

"Hapax was founded with one core mission: to change the financial services industry and provide technology that actually aligns and adapts to how banks work," said Hank Seale, CEO at Hapax. "While I'm proud to say we've successfully created the generative AI foundation upon which an entire financial institution's AI strategy is built today, we didn't stop there. Now, with Agentic Workflows, we're taking this innovation a step further, making it possible for bank employees to be more effective, secure, and compliant in all of their daily functions."

"General purpose, public AI poses too much risk for banks and credit unions to confidently adopt those solutions," said Robert Cole, SVP of Digital and Remote Strategies at Velocity Credit Union. "With Hapax, being purpose-built for financial institutions and with single-tenant AI unique to us, we know we can move forward and start to innovate at pace and scale. It's exciting to think about what Agentic Workflows can mean for our future and the industry."

In 2025, it's projected that 25% of banks and credit unions will have deployed generative AI solutions, yet there continue to be big gaps between deployment and scaled adoption required for real change. With the launch of Agentic Workflows, Hapax looks to drive mainstream adoption by providing key functionality for all customers out of the box, such as:

Secure, single-tenant implementation: Workflows eliminates the need to restrict the capabilities of agents and the systems they have access to, as the environment is custom to each institution and inaccessible to outsiders. This effectively removes the chance of data leakage and dramatically reduces the risk of hallucinations.

Drag and drop interface: Regardless of technical expertise, all users can easily create automated workflows via the drag and drop interface with confidence. Industry-specific guardrails are already in place to ensure that automated tasks operate within the regulatory requirements specific to each institution.

Cross-platform integration: Users can leverage the existing Hapax Chat Assistant to create and edit workflows. Hapax will leverage all of the information it has access to and complete the task, including all of the documentation institutions have stored in the Hapax Vault.

Complete customization: Workflows are highly customizable, enabling the use of hundreds of banking-specific tools to execute tasks. Additionally, agents used in Workflows will not learn from previous runs to ensure outputs do not drift from the desired result that was configured at the time of creation.

Hapax will showcase Agentic Workflows at Q2 Connect 2025 from May 18–20. Join us at booth #509 for a demonstration and to meet the team behind the platform.

To learn more or get started with Hapax, visit http://www.askhapax.ai.

About Hapax

Hapax is a purpose-built Generative AI platform for the financial services industry, leveraging a custom Large Language Model (LLM) leveraging over a decade of proprietary data, including 20,000+ documents, 10,000+ hours of video, and 230,000+ strategic banker conversations. Combined with an institution's own data, the Hapax Intelligence Core centralizes and continuously learns from both external and internal documents, delivering accurate, validated responses tailored to the needs of highly regulated financial institutions. Hapax empowers banks and credit unions alike to create and execute workflows with context-aware, standards-aligned, and institution-specific decision-making, driving measurable business outcomes from day one. To learn more, visit https://www.askhapax.ai.

