Happenstance Whiskey Expands to South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida Markets

"We're excited to finally bring our award-winning bourbon to spirits drinkers outside of Tennessee," says Paige Parker, founder of Happenstance Whiskey. "NextTribe reports that almost 40% of whiskey drinkers are women, but approximately only 1% of whiskey distilleries are owned solely by women, so it's exciting to bring Happenstance, a contemporary take on a classic tradition, to new audiences beyond our hometown."

Additionally, Happenstance has launched its online store, shipping to 13 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, as well as Washington, D.C.

In addition to its distinct flavor profile, the design of Happenstance Whiskey's bottle is thoughtfully crafted to make it the centerpiece of any bar cart. Drawing inspiration from the Art Deco era with its sophisticated foil and noir finishes, the design exudes quality and luxury with a nod to bourbon's rich heritage. Happenstance recently triumphed winning gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for both their exceptional palate and presentation.

Blended and bottled in Nashville, Tennessee, Happenstance is 90 proof with 45 percent ABV. The 750mL bottle retails for a suggested MSRP of $64.99, and online ordering is now available for select markets at https://happenstancewhiskey.com. Additionally, Happenstance is currently available at various liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

For more information on Happenstance, please visit https://happenstancewhiskey.com/ or follow @happenstancewhiskey on Instagram.

About Happenstance Whiskey

Happenstance is a 100% woman-owned & women-led bourbon company out of Nashville, Tennessee. Happenstance Whiskey believes that many great moments happen by chance, but their premium bourbon is not one of them. Happenstance wanted to create a brand that pays homage to the tradition of American bourbons that have come before but with an unexpected punch of today's most sought-after flavors. The spirit welcomes both the introductory whiskey drinker and seasoned whiskey lovers alike. For more information on Happenstance, please visit https://happenstancewhiskey.com or @happenstancewhiskey.

