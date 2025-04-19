Happinest Brands Closes Strong Q1 With Strategic Growth, System-Wide Enhancements

With new franchisees, a rebranded business model and operational upgrades across its portfolio, the multi-brand franchisor is poised for continued success throughout 2025.

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Happinest Brands, the multi-brand home services franchisor with over 850 locations nationwide, has closed Q1 2025 with remarkable results across its portfolio. The company welcomed more than a dozen new franchise owners while strengthening support for existing franchisees.

"I feel that we are coming into our own at Happinest," said Eric Martin, senior vice president of franchise development. "By utilizing centralization and shared services, we've established Happinest as the mothership while preserving each brand's individuality."

A key milestone was the evolution of Mosquito Hunters into the comprehensive Pest Hunters-Mosquito Hunters-Holiday Humbug Lighting brand. This strategic transformation expands franchisees' potential market from the $2 billion mosquito management space to the $26 billion pest control industry. To support this growth, Happinest brought on Miguel Diaz, who brings over 20 years of experience as director of operations at Orkin.

After restructuring under new leadership, ecomaids welcomed its first new franchise owners in Richmond, Virginia, and Toms River, New Jersey. "We've completely revamped our programs, products, operating systems and marketing," Martin noted.

Meanwhile, the established Lawn Doctor brand continued its westward expansion into California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada. The brand also launched its innovative "Ladders Program," pairing franchise owners with mentors from just one revenue band above them to facilitate more targeted growth strategies.

Across all its brands, Happinest implemented the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), streamlining operations and standardizing practices throughout the organization.

Looking ahead, the company is focused on maintaining momentum while ensuring proper support for owners at all stages across its brands. This includes supporting Sparkle Squad in its first full year of franchising, bringing on 10 or more new Lawn Doctor owners, adding nine new Hunters-Humbug franchisees, and welcoming four more ecomaids owners by year's end.

"The first quarter has been good. We're always very thoughtful with our growth," said Pam Murdoch, franchise development support manager. "There's been a lot of growth and activity, but it's with a thoughtful, well-planned strategy. Staying true to that strategy, we have another great year ahead of us."

