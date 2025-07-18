Happinest Brands Powers Through 2025 With Strong Franchise Growth Across Multiple Brands in the Portfolio

The multi-brand home services franchisor has awarded over 56 units to date, continuing its steady national expansion and thoughtful internal development to support long-term health in the system.

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Happinest Brands, the multi-brand home services franchisor with over 870 locations nationwide, has seen steady growth through the close of the second quarter, including substantial progress made toward its annual growth goals. With agreements signed for nine Lawn Doctor units, 10 Pest Hunters-Mosquito Hunters-Holiday Humbug Lighting units, two ecomaids units, and 35 Sparkle Squad units, the system's footprint continues to grow, and Happinest's commitment to calculated expansion remains evident.

"We're incredibly proud of the momentum we've built in the first half of the year," said Eric Martin, senior vice president of franchise development for Happinest Brands. "Our team's dedication and the strength of our franchise partners have been instrumental in our success, and we're on a solid track to exceed our goals across all brands for the year."

Happinest Brands' footprint growth is largely driven by its reputation in the markets in which its brands operate. For example, this year, Lawn Doctor was ranked first in its category by Entrepreneur for 2025, and it is again a Hall of Fame award winner, maintaining its decades-long streak. Hunters-Humbug remains in the spotlight for its strong three-in-one model, a recent rebrand that multiplied revenue potential for franchisees by 15 thanks to the incorporation of pest control and professional holiday lighting services. The addition of holiday lighting and décor lines across Happinest's system has proven to be a game changer, creating a more predictable annual revenue path and helping franchise owners attract and retain local talent. After more than three years of piloting, optimizing, and scaling this offering, Happinest has built out the systems, marketing programs, and support infrastructure to ensure holiday lighting is more than just a seasonal upsell. It is a high-impact, scalable service line that enables owners to ramp up faster and drive significant top-line growth.

"Bringing on Miguel [Diaz] as director of operations for Hunters-Humbug is also huge," said Pam Murdoch, franchise development support manager. "As someone who has 20 years of experience and both indoor and outdoor pest control knowledge, he brings a lot of valuable experience to our system. He has been pivotal to incorporating these additional services and supporting our franchisees throughout the process."

As the brand looks toward the second half of the year with plans to award 21 total Lawn Doctor units, 22 total Hunters-Humbug units, six total ecomaids units, and 48 total Sparkle Squad units, the team remains committed to its strategic approach and proactive coaching model to support franchisees.

"A key word for us here at Happinest is 'intentional.' We don't just do things by the seat of our pants," Murdoch said. "Everything we've done has been piloted, tested, or researched. We always have the best interests of our franchisees and their customers in mind."

That thoughtful, strategic approach extends beyond franchise development and into the brand's commitment to ongoing support. "In addition to the growth we're experiencing here at the unit level and across the system, we're attracting some incredibly talented support people as well," Martin said. "We've enhanced our support coaching team, and we continue to dial in the approach, recruiting support teams and honing our processes proactively to ensure the entire system is positioned for success long-term."

About Happinest Brands

Founded in 2018, Happinest Brands is a multi-brand franchisor specializing in both residential and commercial services, offering industry-leading franchise opportunities in lawn care, pest control, home cleaning, window cleaning and overall exterior maintenance, as well as holiday lighting. Its portfolio includes Lawn Doctor™, Pest Hunters-Mosquito Hunters™, ecomaids™, Elite Window Cleaning™, Sparkle Squad™, with additional service lines such as Holiday Lighting Heroes and Humbug Holiday Lighting. With a customer-first and environmentally responsible approach, Happinest equips franchise owners with the tools, training, and support necessary to thrive in the residential and commercial services industry. For more information on Happinest Brands, visit https://happinest.com/.

