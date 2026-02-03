Happy Graduates Introduces "Tested & Trusted" Safety Seal for Verified Child-Safe Graduation Apparel and Accessories

"Most schools and parents assume all children's products are automatically tested, but that's not true. We created the Tested & Trusted Seal to identify graduation products that have actually been verified safe for children. This protects a school's reputation and its students." Post this

Happy Graduates' products PASSED ALL CPSIA requirements.

14 of the 17 remaining brands (82%) FAILED CPSIA testing.

9 of those brands (53%) were found to have at least one component that contained a toxic heavy metal, such as lead.

The Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act is a law that regulates the safety of consumer products in the United States. It sets safety requirements for manufacturers, distributors, retailers, importers, and private labelers. The CPSIA includes specific requirements for children's apparel subject to 16 C.F.R. part 1610 as well as requirements for products intended for children 12 years of age or younger as it relates to lead content, toxic chemicals like phthalates and annual third-party testing for compliance.

What the New Seal Means

The Tested & Trusted by Happy Graduates Safety Seal was developed to help schools, childcare centers, and families make informed choices when purchasing graduation products for their children. For administrators and educators, choosing certified-safe products is essential for maintaining parent trust and reinforcing a shared commitment to student safety.

Every cap, gown and accessory carrying the Tested & Trusted by Happy Graduates Safety Seal:

Meets or exceeds all CPSIA child-safety requirements, including testing for lead, phthalates, and flammability.

Is verified by QIMA, an accredited third-party laboratory, and includes a Children's Product Certificate ("CPC") for compliance verification and traceability.

Is sold exclusively through authorized retailers Rhyme University, Alphabet U, Little Graduates, It's Elementary, Graduation Authority, National Recognition Products, and Happy Graduates, ensuring one trusted standard wherever customers shop.

"When we spoke with customers, we learned that most schools and parents assume all children's products sold in the U.S. are automatically tested and proven to meet federal safety regulations, but that's unfortunately not true," said Janet Schuette, Marketing Director for Happy Graduates. "We created the Tested & Trusted Seal to make it easy for educators and families to identify graduation products that have actually been tested and verified safe for children. This protects a school's reputation and most importantly, it protects its students, the young children wearing these caps and gowns."

About Happy Graduates®

Happy Graduates is the safety leader in children's graduation apparel and accessories. Happy Graduates products are sold exclusively through Rhyme University, Alphabet U, Little Graduates, It's Elementary, Graduation Authority, National Recognition Products, and Happy Graduates. The "Tested & Trusted by Happy Graduates" seal is a visible mark that quickly identifies graduation products that were independently tested and verified to meet all requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 ("CPSIA") for child-safe products. The new seal helps ensure children can celebrate milestones safely, and schools can purchase with confidence. For more information, visit www.HappyGraduates.com.

