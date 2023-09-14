Happy Grub Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Parenting Awards Winner

"After three years in R&D and plenty of delicious tasting sessions, we have a product quickly becoming a household name and this GH award just adds to the success story." Tweet this

Founder and mom-extraordinaire Ashley Davies created Happy Grub's product line as an innovative and easy-to-use pancake mix, eliminating the need for prep work and a pile of dirty dishes, making mealtime easier and more enjoyable for families.

"I am humbled and honored to have Happy Grub named as a winner of Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards," Davies says. "I have been a huge fan and follower of Good Housekeeping and truly appreciate this high recognition."

Happy Grub is on store shelves at all Super Target's and select CA & TX Walmart's. Find your local market here: https://eathappygrub.com/pages/store-locator. Or shop online at eathappygrub.com.

The product is available in Buttermilk, Yummy Banana, Apple Cinnamon and Whole Wheat. Each bottle contains 8.5 ounces of shelf stable mix and makes around 20 (3-inch) pancakes. In addition to pancakes, the mixture can be used to make waffles, cupcakes, muffins and other baked goods.

Davies' desire to be her own boss and leave the retail world behind was never far from her mind. Happy Grub originated in her kitchen with her kids and family as the test testers. Her "little monsters" even influenced the fun brand characters.

"I've poured my heart and soul into Happy Grub to make it a product that brings smiles and joy to families," adds Davies. "After three years in R&D and plenty of delicious tasting sessions, we have a product quickly becoming a household name and this GH award just adds to the success story."

About Happy Grub:

Happy Grub offers a delicious line of natural-made Squeezable Instant Pancake Mixes designed to bring families together in the kitchen, making mealtime more nutritious, convenient, and fun.. Just add water, shake and squeeze to make memories, not messes. Follow them on social media @eathappygrub.

