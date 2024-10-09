Happy Toilet Cleaner™ Showcased at Kevin Harrington's "Pitch Your Way to The Top" Live Event

"The Happy Toilet Cleaner™ looks like a great solution to a common problem! The best advice for entrepreneurs like Linda and Chris, after taking numerous pitches, is that you have 6-8 seconds to grab my–and other investors'– attention," said Kevin Harrington. Post this

Chris Stanfield shares the story behind the innovation, "I came home one day to discover Linda using toilet cleaning tablets. I said, 'Hey, Linda, you know that toilet tablets can destroy toilet tank parts, don't use those!' She remarked, 'Chris, I know that, but nothing else gets the job done. Either you find a better solution Mr. Plumber or you can scrub the toilets.' There was no way I was going to be cleaning toilets. So I went to the garage and put a prototype together in 30 minutes. And that's how the Happy Toilet Cleaner™ was born!"

"It's a simple fix to a BIG problem," said Linda Stanfield. "I think of the hours I have spent scrubbing to keep my toilet clean. I can't wait to give people a low cost, easy solution. I can see the happy smiles on their faces when they realize the worst household chore can now be the best."

They knew they had a great product for households and commercial businesses alike. The question was how to bring it to market. First was getting the product patented, then hiring Alecci Media, a proud woman-owned creative agency, to craft their new branding, and launch the Happy Toilet Cleaner™.

This was the perfect product for Alecci Media because they are a dynamic collective of diverse, seasoned experts dedicated to transforming brands into captivating powerhouses. They are the rebels, the innovators, and the creative catalysts that elevate brand success. They work with companies who are game changers and those who have products that can make an impact. Alecci Media saw the Kevin Harrington opportunity and knew it was right for Happy Toilet Cleaner™.

"As the founder of Alecci Media, I believe our mission is more than just building compelling brands - it's about collaborating with visionaries who are driven to make a real impact, disrupt industries, and share their unique stories with the world," says . Alexandria Alecci, Founder & CEO of Alecci Media. "Our approach blends data-driven marketing strategies with an instinct for uncovering opportunities that elevate our clients' success to the next level. The Kevin Harrington opportunity is one we knew we could give them that offered the right platform to amplify their message and exposure to reach the masses."

During the live event, entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to present to Kevin Harrington and a panel of industry leaders to share their idea. The winner will be awarded a cash prize with collaboration opportunities. Chris and Linda will be presenting at "Pitch Your Way to The Top" on November 7.

Happy Toilet Cleaner™ continues to design more products giving homes and commercial properties with different toilet mechanisms a solution to their cleaning needs while remaining low-effort. For those people and business owners looking for an affordable, easy solution to keep their toilet clean, Happy Toilet Cleaner™ is the answer. It can turn your average toilet into an automatic cleaning system. Our motto is "It's So Flushing Easy".

About Happy Toilet Cleaner™

Happy Toilet Cleaner™ is an easy-to-install solution for effortless and sustainable toilet hygiene. Invented by Chris Stanfield, a seasoned plumber with over 35 years of industry expertise, our product is designed to transform the way you clean your toilet. Together, Chris and his wife Linda Stanfield, discovered a need for a more user-friendly and efficient approach to toilet cleaning. Happy Toilet Cleaner™ is the result of their commitment to innovation and problem-solving. Through the easy installation system and effortless cleaning, Happy Toilet Cleaner™ delivers a superior cleaning experience. It's So Flushing Easy!

