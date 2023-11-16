Happy Tomato Returns: Available Online Now & In-Store Relaunch in January

"We definitely wanted Lauren to stay onboard with us throughout this transition of Happy Tomato to help maintain the integrity of the recipes that everyone already knows and loves, plus the added bonus of her continuing to bring other future recipes to fruition," stated Shuler. Post this

Partners Shuler and Tedrow have been raving Happy Tomato fans since the early days of the company, purchasing their first bottle of mild salsa in 2014. The pair have been regular customers since then, turning many of their friends and family on to the brand as well.

When Shuler last went to purchase a bottle of Happy Tomato in May 2023, he found it wasn't on any local store shelves. Shuler made quick detective work, visiting the company's Facebook page and only to find a post from Keefe stating that, "the economy has proven too difficult for this small business to endure. We are saddened that it is ending but I will always hold on to the memories."

Shuler then Facebook messaged Happy Tomato and Keefe quickly responded, leading to a fast friendship and ultimately a business partnership between Shuler, Tedrow and the Keefe family. The Keefes will remain important advisors to Shuler and Tedrow, sharing the invaluable knowledge they learned in their more than 10 years growing Happy Tomato.

"We definitely wanted Lauren to stay onboard with us throughout this transition of Happy Tomato to help maintain the integrity of the recipes that everyone already knows and loves, plus the added bonus of her continuing to bring other future recipes to fruition," stated Shuler.

Beyond Central Market, Happy Tomato is in talks with several other grocery chains to begin stocking their shelves as well. Happy Tomato is bottling in Revolving Kitchen in Garland, Texas until their brand-new facilities featuring a state-of-the-art kitchen opens in Fairview, Texas toward the end of 2023.

The "Go Texan" certified recipe will not change at all through this shift and will remain the handmade small-batch truly fresh product that is never cooked, just sold and served refrigerated. Happy Tomato Fresh Salsa never contains any added sugars, artificial flavors or added preservatives. The recipe is bright and minimalist as well as garlic, onion and citrus flavor forward but without utilizing the spices, tomato paste or smoky flavors often found in the competition. Happy Tomato is finely minced rather than a watery, soupy or chunky consistency.

"My family is so excited that the Happy Tomato brand will continue to live on under not only our care but with our amazing new friends and business partners, Jake and Denny," stated Keefe. Happy Tomato products are now available for online ordering at happy-tomato.com and expect to be back on store shelves in January 2024.

About Happy Tomato Fresh Salsa

Family-made and -owned Happy Tomato Fresh Salsa debuted at a local North Texas festival back in 2012, where they were discovered by HEB's Central Market. The "Go Texan" certified brand of Salsas features no added sugars, no artificial flavors and no added preservatives. Happy Tomato Fresh Salsas fit into all lifestyles: gluten-friendly, vegan/vegetarian, keto, paleo, low-carb and whole 30. Happy Tomato salsas are handmade in small batches and are a truly fresh product that is never cooked; Happy Tomato is currently sold online or soon in the refrigerated section of your local Central Market.

Media Contact

Liz Cappon, Happy Tomato, 1 2147246497, [email protected], happy-tomato.com

SOURCE Happy Tomato