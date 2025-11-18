HappyFox Launches Autopilot: Agentic AI Platform with Pre-Built Agents for Customer Support Teams

HappyFox Autopilot delivers purpose-built agentic AI agents for specific support scenarios across triage, detection, productivity, order management, and customer health. Unlike traditional agents chatbots that only answer questions, these agents autonomously take action and complete tasks. Post this

Real Agentic AI for Real Problems

HappyFox Autopilot delivers purpose-built agentic AI agents for specific support scenarios across triage, detection, productivity, order management, and customer health. Unlike traditional chatbots that only answer questions, these agents autonomously take action and complete tasks:

Ticket Triage Agent automatically categorizes and tags tickets, eliminating manual cataloging effort

Duplicate Ticket Notifier identifies and flags potential duplicate tickets, preventing redundant work across any support operation

Churn Risk Detector analyzes SaaS customer conversations for dissatisfaction signals and tags at-risk accounts for proactive retention

Shopify Delivery Dispute Analyzer investigates e-commerce delivery discrepancies between fulfillment status and customer claims

Early adopters report 90% reduction in manual triage time, 87% success in detecting duplicate tickets, and 38% improvement in first contact resolution rates.

Pay Only for Results

Breaking from traditional AI pricing models, HappyFox Autopilot introduces outcome-based pricing starting at just 2¢ per successful action. Companies pay only when agents successfully complete tasks—not for setup, training, or unsuccessful attempts.

"Traditional pricing models charge for potential, not performance," added Jain. "Your first $50 is on us—that's up to 2,500 successful actions before you invest a single dollar. This demonstrates our confidence in the value our AI agents deliver."

This pricing innovation addresses a critical industry pain point: 65% of support leaders cite unpredictable AI costs as a barrier to adoption, while 73% want pricing aligned to measurable outcomes.

Empowering Teams, Not Replacing Them

By automating tedious triage, detection, and data entry tasks, HappyFox Autopilot frees support professionals to focus on complex problem-solving and high-value customer interactions requiring empathy and creativity. Teams using HappyFox Autopilot can handle 3-5x ticket volume without adding headcount while simultaneously improving first contact resolution rates.

"Customer service is experiencing a transformation," Jain noted. "Teams that navigate this shift successfully will deploy AI quickly, scale it across operations, and optimize based on performance data. HappyFox Autopilot enables exactly that."

Built on a Decade of Support Expertise

With over $20M in annual recurring revenue and serving 2,200+ companies globally, HappyFox has spent more than a decade understanding real support workflows. This deep domain expertise is embedded in every Autopilot agent, ensuring they're purpose-built for the challenges support teams actually face.

HappyFox Autopilot is available immediately with $50 in free credits for all customers. For organizations seeking custom agents, HappyFox offers on-demand development services. Learn more at www.happyfox.com/autopilot.

About HappyFox

HappyFox is a leading provider of customer service software, serving over 2,200 companies across education, e-commerce, telecom, and technology sectors. Founded in 2012 with over $20M in ARR, HappyFox delivers intuitive ticketing systems, AI-powered support tools, chatbots, and workflow automation. Learn more at www.happyfox.com.

