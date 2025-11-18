HappyFox Launches Autopilot: Agentic AI Platform with Pre-Built Agents for Customer Support Teams

Outcome-based pricing at 2¢ per successful action—agentic AI that takes action, companies pay only for results
DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HappyFox, the customer service software provider trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, today launched HappyFox Autopilot, an agentic AI platform that eliminates the complexity of building agents from scratch. Unlike competitors requiring technical expertise and lengthy implementations, HappyFox Autopilot delivers pre-built, specialized agentic AI agents ready to deploy in under 60 seconds.
"The AI agent revolution promised to transform customer service, but most platforms created a new problem—they made teams become AI engineers just to get started," said Shalin Jain, CEO and Founder of HappyFox. "We've pre-built the agentic AI agents our customers actually need based on 10+ years of support expertise. No blank slates. No complex flow builders. Just intelligent agents that take action from day one."
Real Agentic AI for Real Problems
HappyFox Autopilot delivers purpose-built agentic AI agents for specific support scenarios across triage, detection, productivity, order management, and customer health. Unlike traditional chatbots that only answer questions, these agents autonomously take action and complete tasks:
- Ticket Triage Agent automatically categorizes and tags tickets, eliminating manual cataloging effort
- Duplicate Ticket Notifier identifies and flags potential duplicate tickets, preventing redundant work across any support operation
- Churn Risk Detector analyzes SaaS customer conversations for dissatisfaction signals and tags at-risk accounts for proactive retention
- Shopify Delivery Dispute Analyzer investigates e-commerce delivery discrepancies between fulfillment status and customer claims
Early adopters report 90% reduction in manual triage time, 87% success in detecting duplicate tickets, and 38% improvement in first contact resolution rates.
Pay Only for Results
Breaking from traditional AI pricing models, HappyFox Autopilot introduces outcome-based pricing starting at just 2¢ per successful action. Companies pay only when agents successfully complete tasks—not for setup, training, or unsuccessful attempts.
"Traditional pricing models charge for potential, not performance," added Jain. "Your first $50 is on us—that's up to 2,500 successful actions before you invest a single dollar. This demonstrates our confidence in the value our AI agents deliver."
This pricing innovation addresses a critical industry pain point: 65% of support leaders cite unpredictable AI costs as a barrier to adoption, while 73% want pricing aligned to measurable outcomes.
Empowering Teams, Not Replacing Them
By automating tedious triage, detection, and data entry tasks, HappyFox Autopilot frees support professionals to focus on complex problem-solving and high-value customer interactions requiring empathy and creativity. Teams using HappyFox Autopilot can handle 3-5x ticket volume without adding headcount while simultaneously improving first contact resolution rates.
"Customer service is experiencing a transformation," Jain noted. "Teams that navigate this shift successfully will deploy AI quickly, scale it across operations, and optimize based on performance data. HappyFox Autopilot enables exactly that."
Built on a Decade of Support Expertise
With over $20M in annual recurring revenue and serving 2,200+ companies globally, HappyFox has spent more than a decade understanding real support workflows. This deep domain expertise is embedded in every Autopilot agent, ensuring they're purpose-built for the challenges support teams actually face.
HappyFox Autopilot is available immediately with $50 in free credits for all customers. For organizations seeking custom agents, HappyFox offers on-demand development services. Learn more at www.happyfox.com/autopilot.
About HappyFox
HappyFox is a leading provider of customer service software, serving over 2,200 companies across education, e-commerce, telecom, and technology sectors. Founded in 2012 with over $20M in ARR, HappyFox delivers intuitive ticketing systems, AI-powered support tools, chatbots, and workflow automation. Learn more at www.happyfox.com.
