Happyspree Launches New Year's Gift to our struggling world from a Mom and Son: Built for Cloudy Days and Tiny Wins That Lead to Brighter Days

"Our world is struggling," said Johansen. "We can't fix everything overnight. But we can create small moments of light—one tiny joy at a time. Tiny wins become habits. Habits become healing. And healing ripples outward to uplift our families and communities."

Created by Kendeyl Johansen, Founder of Happyspree, with technology built by her son and Co-Founder Max Johansen, a software engineer specializing in distributed computing and artificial intelligence, Happyspree blends gratitude journaling, micro-habit building, and uplifting AI support to help people feel better fast—and create emotional momentum that lasts.

"Happyspree is where hope meets tech," said Johansen. "It's the kind of self-care we needed ourselves. We wanted something simple that helps us grow, heal, and spark light—even on our cloudy days. Tiny wins really can change everything. They lead to brighter days, and this is proven by science."

Max Johansen adds, "I solve complex problems with distributed computation and AI, and I architect full-stack web applications. Happyspree is meaningful because the mission is real—helping people feel better through small daily actions that build long-term change."

Built for Cloudy Days: A 5-Second Gratitude Switch

Happyspree was built around one simple truth: people don't always have the energy for complicated wellness systems. On cloudy days, they need something that feels easy, gentle, and possible.

Happyspree encourages users to:

capture gratitude in seconds

complete Micro-Joy Quests (low-pressure self-care actions)

build streaks that feel fun, not forced

level up strengths through Selfie Strengths and Glow Goals

grow connection for ourselves and others through Relationship Glow

release tension through playful emotional reset tools like Erupt Fun Flow

chat with a friendly ThinkyFit Buddy, an AI companion that helps users reframe negatives, spark positives, and power up tiny wins

Together, these positive psychology tools help users create tiny wins even on hard days—and turn those tiny wins into brighter days over time.

A New Year's Gift to a Struggling World

Happyspree is built as more than an app—it's an invitation to hope.

Built for Everyone — and Privacy First

Happyspree is designed to feel warm, culturally neutral, and welcoming—made to feel at home in any language, any background, and any lifestyle. Users' moods, reflections, and journal entries are designed to remain private and secure.

About Happyspree

Happyspree is a digital wellness and gratitude journal app built for cloudy days and tiny wins that lead to brighter days. Through gratitude journaling, Micro-Joy Quests, gamified self-care rituals, and a supportive AI companion, Happyspree helps people build emotional resilience and create happier days—one tiny win at a time.

About SPRED Saga

SPRED Saga is an accessible reinterpretation of positive psychology's PERMA, supporting mission-driven digital wellness, storytelling, and product launches designed to uplift communities and ripple out well-being.

HappySpree is available on iOS, with an Android release coming soon on Google Play.

Media Contact

Kendeyl Johansen

Founder, Happyspree, MS Psych ASU, APoP Cert. U-Penn

[email protected]

801-898-7109

Links:

✨ HappySpree — Create daily tiny wins for brighter days and lasting calm.

Start your SPRED Saga today. 📲 Happyspree

▶️ YouTube

TikTok

Facebook

