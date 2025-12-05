Harba Solutions Appoints Ian Tyler as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Growth from Indiana Headquarters

"We are not just filling roles; we are building a company that sets the standard and is a true solution to life science talent constraints. Thanks to Ian and the Harba Group, we are the human element for the life science industry!" Post this

Tyler brings more than two decades of global experience in recruitment and workforce solutions. He has led and scaled talent operations across Australia, the United Kingdom, and North America, partnering with organizations during periods of transformation, growth, and reinvention. His leadership focuses on building scalable systems, embedding advisory value into recruitment services, and aligning talent strategies with business objectives. Now based in Indiana, Tyler leads Harba's national expansion and helps deliver a new benchmark in scientific staffing. Ian has already helped Harba secure multinational, multiyear talent consulting contracts across the United States, strengthening the firm's position as a trusted partner for complex hiring and workforce programs within Life Science.

Tyler commented on his journey with Harba: "I've spent much of my career working with organizations navigating growth, and since the start of the year, I've had the privilege of seeing one such journey with Harba. Now I am excited to step into an operational role and help lead the next phase of growth. Harba is deeply committed to supporting high-growth, high-impact companies in the life sciences and technology sectors. Our mission is clear: to deliver the talent and solutions that power scientific, technological, and medical breakthroughs across the United States."

"Our clients are asking for a partner who understands the complexity of scaling a life sciences business. Ian is helping us meet that need and building something different. With Ian as our COO, we truly have separated ourselves from traditional recruitment firms by delivering services and solutions that solve our clients' biggest issues. We are not just filling roles; we are building a company that sets the standard and is a true solution to life science talent constraints. Thanks to Ian and the Harba Group, we are the human element for the life science industry!"

Tyler added that Indiana's emergence as the top pharmaceutical manufacturing state makes this the ideal platform for driving national expansion. Harba has committed to reaching 100 full-time staff by 2027, and his operational leadership will be crucial to that goal.

