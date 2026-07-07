Harbor Acquires iTrain, Adding UK Legal Technology Training and AI Enablement Capabilities

This acquisition gives Harbor the depth to support clients from implementation through to genuine, lasting adoption and it makes us a stronger global partner to our clients, with a meaningfully deeper presence in the UK." — Matt Sunderman, CEO, Harbor Post this

According to the 2026 Future Ready Lawyer Survey from Wolters Kluwer, inadequate training remains one of the most consistently cited barriers to AI adoption in law firms, alongside data security, ethical obligations, and output reliability. Law firm technology spending grew 9.7% in 2025, the fastest real growth in the industry's history, according to the 2026 Report on the State of the US Legal Market from Thomson Reuters and Georgetown Law — yet that investment often outpaces the training needed to put it to work. The gap between technology investment and genuine adoption, whether AI or any other platform, is where iTrain specializes, through structured training programs, change management, and the sustained enablement work that determines whether technology delivers lasting value.

"Law firms are spending more on technology than at any point in our industry's history, and the question has shifted from whether to adopt AI to how to turn that investment into real impact, for the business and for the practice of law," said Matt Sunderman, CEO of Harbor. "iTrain has built the most respected training and adoption practices in the UK legal market, with a growing AI enablement capability that is exactly what our clients are asking for. This acquisition gives Harbor the depth to support clients from implementation through to genuine, lasting adoption and it makes us a stronger global partner to our clients, with a meaningfully deeper presence in the UK."

iTrain works with leading UK law firms, including Magic Circle and top mid-market firms, on legal technology training, user adoption, change management, and AI enablement. The firm also offers a Training-as-a-Service (TaaS) model and an AI-enabled learning management platform, delivering recurring training and adoption support at scale. iTrain maintains strategic partnerships with Aderant, iManage, NetDocuments, Intapp, Elite and other leading legal technology vendors. The firm has been an early mover in AI adoption services, with an active pipeline of Microsoft Copilot adoption programs, AI readiness assessments, and AI transformation engagements.

"We built iTrain around a simple belief: technology only delivers value when people actually use it well," said Dorigen Sykes, Founder of iTrain. "Joining Harbor gives us a much bigger platform to deliver on that belief and access to a firm whose clients are facing exactly the challenges we've spent years learning to solve. We're excited about what we'll build together."

"We've implemented technology for law firms for years, and the pattern is always the same: the firms that get real value are the ones that invest as much in their people as they do in the platform. iTrain's expertise in building the skills, confidence, and workflows to make that happen is exactly what our clients need as they move from implementation to lasting adoption," said Justin Farmer, Practice Group Leader, Enterprise Solutions at Harbor.

The iTrain team joins Harbor's Enterprise Solutions practice, complementing Harbor's existing legal technology training and adoption practice in the US, to create a combined transatlantic training and adoption capability spanning global markets. Clients will continue working with the same teams throughout the integration.

The acquisition reflects Harbor's continued, disciplined strategy of expanding in adjacent capabilities where client demand is clear and proven. iTrain is the third acquisition Harbor has completed since receiving a majority investment from BayPine LP, a private investment firm specializing in digital transformation in market-leading businesses, in June 2025.

For more information about Harbor's legal technology training and adoption capabilities, visit https://harborglobal.com/services/assess-implement/technology-modernization/technology-adoption-training/.

About Harbor

Harbor is the leading provider of professional and technology services to the legal industry, encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence. With a global team of over 900 professionals, Harbor works with more than 80% of Global 200 law firms and close to 600 corporate law departments to optimize performance and enable business and digital transformation. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has offices in London, Belfast, Moncton, and Sydney.

Harbor, a BayPine LP portfolio company, is advancing its next phase of growth by broadening its technology, data, and managed services capabilities across the legal sector. For more information, visit www.harborglobal.com.

About iTrain

iTrain is a specialist UK firm in legal technology training, user adoption, change management, and AI enablement. Working with leading UK law firms, including Magic Circle and top mid-market firms, iTrain helps legal organizations maximize the value of their technology investments through structured training, change management, and AI adoption programs. iTrain's services include instructor-led and digital training, change readiness programs, Copilot and AI enablement, Training-as-a-Service, and an AI-enabled learning management platform. The firm maintains strategic partnerships with Aderant, NetDocuments, iManage, Intapp, and other leading legal technology providers. For more information, visit www.itrain.co.uk.

About BayPine

BayPine is a private investment firm that drives digital transformation in market-leading businesses. Headquartered in Boston with an office in New York, BayPine's team of accomplished investors and senior operating executives have a shared passion for building great businesses and creating enduring value for investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which they operate. For more information, visit www.baypine.com.

For BayPine:

Nathaniel Garnick / Sam Fisher

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

[email protected]

Media Contact

Erin Harrison, LIMELIGHT, 1 2036109492, [email protected], LIMELIGHT

SOURCE Harbor