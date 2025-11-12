Harbor Acquires Legal Technology Training Services Firm Encoretech

"Together, we are well positioned to help clients turn their business and digital transformation goals into measurable results." -Matt Sunderman, CEO, Harbor Post this

Encoretech provides a wide range of technology adoption services, including Training-as-a-Service, a fully managed solution that helps law firms redesign their technology training programs. From new-hire onboarding to continuous learning through live and on-demand training, Encoretech helps legal professionals develop the necessary skills to optimize their use of the technology. Encoretech works with Am Law 200 firms as well as corporate clients.

"Since founding Encoretech, I have been proud to see the company grow from strength to strength, delivering engaging learning experiences and driving adoption of leading technology platforms within the legal industry," said Stacy Gittleman, CEO, Encoretech. "Harbor has a strong reputation within the legal industry for its expertise in legal technology, operations, and innovation, and I am thrilled to see our team start a new chapter as part of Harbor."

The Encoretech team will join Harbor's Legal Technology + Operations practice, which plans and implements the migration of enterprise systems to the cloud, automates workflows and business processes, and supports the ongoing management of enterprise applications. The move advances Harbor's broader strategy to expand and deepen services across the Advise/Implement/Manage lifecycle as a trusted partner driving technology adoption and operational excellence in the legal sector.

"Technology training programs in the legal sector are often still rooted in the methodologies developed 20 years ago. With the ubiquity of technology and the advent of AI, it's clear that the old way of training users is ineffective," said Jeffrey Roach, President, Encoretech. "Our team has made great strides in helping the legal sector rethink its approach to technology adoption. Joining Harbor allows us to scale that work and reach more organizations ready to modernize the way their people learn and work."

Encoretech is Harbor's first acquisition since receiving a majority investment in June 2025 from BayPine LP, a private investment firm that drives digital transformation in market-leading businesses.

About Harbor

Harbor is the leading provider of professional and technology services to the legal industry, encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence.

With a global team of 900 professionals, Harbor works with over 80% of Global 200 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments to optimize performance and enable business and digital transformation. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in London, Belfast, Moncton, and Sydney.

Harbor, a BayPine LP portfolio company, is advancing its next phase of growth—broadening its technology, data, and managed services capabilities to serve as the distributor of innovation for the legal sector. www.harborglobal.com

About Encoretech

Encoretech is a leading legal technology partner providing technical, training, and user adoption services to law firms and corporate legal teams. With more than 30 years of experience and 80 professionals across the United States and Europe, Encoretech helps organizations translate end-user needs into successful technology implementations and sustained adoption. www.encoretech.com

