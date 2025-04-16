Harbor Appoints Michael Stahl as Chief Integration Officer and General Counsel

"He understands the need to enhance the qualities that our clients value in Harbor, while enabling us to scale." Post this

Most recently, Stahl served as Chief Commercial Officer at Barge Design Solutions, a leading architecture and engineering firm designing national-scale infrastructure projects, where he was focused on the development, launch and scaling of new tech-enabled service offerings for the firm. Before that, he co-founded Integrative Health Centers, a tech-enabled healthcare services company, and served as CEO and as a member of its board of directors. His prior legal experience includes roles as Director of Legal Affairs for Intapp, a global provider of software for professional and financial services firms, and General Counsel and VP of Operations at NuSirt Sciences. Michael began his legal career as an associate at Gunderson Dettmer, where he represented venture capital and private equity funds and their portfolio companies in their technology and corporate transactions. He earned his J.D. degree from Stanford Law School.

"Harbor is in a special place in its growth trajectory – a building phase in which the legal department partners closely with its various business units to create a scalable infrastructure designed to drive growth and ensure delivery of outstanding client services," Stahl said. "I have been inspired by the team at Harbor and what they've been able to accomplish in such a short period of time. I look forward being a part of this team and helping Harbor deliver the best client experience possible while positioning the business for further growth."

About Harbor

Harbor is the preeminent provider of expert services to the legal industry encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence.

Our globally integrated team of over 800 strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.

Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry, and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. www.harborglobal.com

