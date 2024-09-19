Harbor Compliance Announces Acquisition of Smart Charity by its Nonprofit Brand, Labyrinth, Inc.

Harbor Compliance's Labyrinth, Inc. announces a major milestone that will grant nonprofits nationwide access to compliance services.
LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbor Compliance announces a major milestone that will grant more nonprofits than ever access to its compliance services. Labyrinth, Inc., the company's nonprofit brand, has acquired Smart Charity, a long-standing provider of charitable registration services. "For 35 years, thousands of nonprofits have turned to Labyrinth, Inc. for help navigating regulatory requirements. This acquisition will allow more organizations than ever to experience single source compliance," said Mike Montali, CEO of Harbor Compliance.
Under the leadership of its founder, Celine Gordon, Smart Charity has built a strong reputation for reliability and exceptional client service. Over the past eight years, Smart Charity has established long-lasting relationships with over 100 clients, maintaining a 100% client retention rate. In a statement, Gordon shared, "I'm confident that we've found the right home for all our clients in Labyrinth, Inc. They are the sector's one-stop shop for managing nonprofit regulatory compliance with the most comprehensive suite of services. I believe the future of charitable registration is an integrated service and technology offering, which is precisely what Labyrinth, Inc. offers."
Montali echoed Gordon's enthusiasm, "Celine has built an outstanding organization with Smart Charity, and we are excited to welcome her clients and staff into the Labyrinth, Inc. family. We look forward to integrating and continuing to provide top-notch compliance services under Labyrinth, Inc."
Looking Ahead
Harbor Compliance remains poised to continue advancing nonprofit and fundraising compliance services through strategic investments and innovation. The company believes this acquisition underscores its long-term strategy to enhance value and innovation for the nonprofit community.
About Harbor Compliance
Harbor Compliance helps businesses and nonprofits manage regulatory compliance with tailored solutions. Founded in 2012, the company provides expert guidance and technology to simplify entity management, licensing, and tax filings. Harbor Compliance has served over 40,000 clients, offering personalized services across various industries. For more information, visit http://www.harborcompliance.com
About Labyrinth, Inc.
Labyrinth, Inc. is dedicated to providing nonprofit compliance services and making it easy. Founded in 1989, the company has helped thousands of nonprofits manage charitable fundraising and corporate registrations, fundraising disclosures, tax registrations, and licenses for partner professional fundraising firms, counsel, and cause marketers. For more information, visit http://www.labyrinthinc.com
About Smart Charity
Smart Charity's sole purpose is to fulfill nonprofit registration requirements nationwide. Almost 10 years ago, Smart Charity identified the need for reliable and efficient state compliance services for charities, with a level of personal attention that was difficult to find. This is the main reason why we created Smart Charity, so the company could provide the quality of service that nonprofit organizations deserve. For more information, visit http://www.smartcharity.com.
Media Contact
Brock Klinger, Harbor Compliance, 717.431.9022, [email protected], www.harborcompliance.com
SOURCE Harbor Compliance
Share this article