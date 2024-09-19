Harbor Compliance Announces Acquisition of Smart Charity by its Nonprofit Brand, Labyrinth, Inc.

In a statement, Gordon shared, "I'm confident that we've found the right home for all our clients in Labyrinth, Inc." Post this

Montali echoed Gordon's enthusiasm, "Celine has built an outstanding organization with Smart Charity, and we are excited to welcome her clients and staff into the Labyrinth, Inc. family. We look forward to integrating and continuing to provide top-notch compliance services under Labyrinth, Inc."

Looking Ahead

Harbor Compliance remains poised to continue advancing nonprofit and fundraising compliance services through strategic investments and innovation. The company believes this acquisition underscores its long-term strategy to enhance value and innovation for the nonprofit community.

About Harbor Compliance

Harbor Compliance helps businesses and nonprofits manage regulatory compliance with tailored solutions. Founded in 2012, the company provides expert guidance and technology to simplify entity management, licensing, and tax filings. Harbor Compliance has served over 40,000 clients, offering personalized services across various industries. For more information, visit http://www.harborcompliance.com

About Labyrinth, Inc.

Labyrinth, Inc. is dedicated to providing nonprofit compliance services and making it easy. Founded in 1989, the company has helped thousands of nonprofits manage charitable fundraising and corporate registrations, fundraising disclosures, tax registrations, and licenses for partner professional fundraising firms, counsel, and cause marketers. For more information, visit http://www.labyrinthinc.com

About Smart Charity

Smart Charity's sole purpose is to fulfill nonprofit registration requirements nationwide. Almost 10 years ago, Smart Charity identified the need for reliable and efficient state compliance services for charities, with a level of personal attention that was difficult to find. This is the main reason why we created Smart Charity, so the company could provide the quality of service that nonprofit organizations deserve. For more information, visit http://www.smartcharity.com.

Media Contact

Brock Klinger, Harbor Compliance, 717.431.9022, [email protected], www.harborcompliance.com

Twitter

SOURCE Harbor Compliance