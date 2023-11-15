Harbor Compliance Ranked Number 466 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Harbor Compliance's President, Megan Danz, credits the company's 258% revenue growth to the market need for our multistate compliance platform. Post this

"Harbor Compliance reached a significant milestone with 40,000 businesses and nonprofits using our services for their annual compliance needs. We created technology that makes it simple to handle the complicated process of registering, tracking, and renewing licenses across the United States.

We also launched solutions for our partners in the Harbor Compliance Alliance, like accounting firms, law firms, and technology companies. We now offer online ordering for over 500 common filings, improved Entity Manager to deliver the most up-to-date secretary of state data available, and expanded our API capabilities.

Our success comes from our ability to quickly launch innovative solutions in a changing regulatory environment. Compliance requirements are interconnected: entity registration, record keeping, licenses, and taxes often depend on one another. We've positioned ourselves to handle all these aspects because they often go hand in hand for our clients. This holistic approach is important, especially as big trends like consolidation, remote work, and changes in sales tax rules reshape the compliance landscape."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Harbor Compliance previously ranked 248 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2020.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Harbor Compliance

Harbor Compliance provides the simplest solution for businesses and nonprofit organizations to achieve multistate government licensing compliance. Whether you're starting a new venture, expanding into new states, hiring remote staff, acquiring specialized industry licenses, or looking to outsource your compliance, we assist you in obtaining and renewing the necessary government licenses. Our purpose-built software platform and managed services offer you the option to put compliance on autopilot. In short, Harbor Compliance is your partner in ensuring you are licensed to do business.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at http://www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

