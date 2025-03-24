Harbor Point at Centerville Awarded Benchmark's Annual "Circle Award" for Outstanding Resident & Family Satisfaction

"Staying true to our mission of transforming lives through human connection is something that's very important to our entire team." -Kate Fontana, executive director, Harbor Point at Centerville Post this

Harbor Point was hailed for consistently meeting the needs of residents and family members with family members often raving about the dedicated associates who improve the lives of their loved ones with compassionate care.

One family member recently wrote, "Dad loved this residence like he was on vacation and adored the staff that interacted with him almost hourly. I am incredibly grateful to the compassionate staff that kept him remarkably safe, extremely comfortable, and tremendously happy."

Harbor Point executive director, Kate Fontana, accepted the award on behalf of the community. "Staying true to our mission of transforming lives through human connection is something that's very important to our entire team. We really take it to heart and feel proud that our dedication has been recognized by those who matter most, our residents and their families."

Company Founder and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring. Our annual awards gala is a time when we all can come together to celebrate the good work that the associates at our 66 communities do every day to transform lives through human connection. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished."

Harbor Point at Centerville is the only assisted living community on all of Cape Cod to have earned U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Memory Care award, a recognition they have earned three years running.

Their award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and trained in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment prosper. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

