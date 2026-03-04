Harbor Releases 2026 Law Firm Procurement Report, Revealing Procurement's New Role as a Strategic Engine for Risk, Growth, and AI Adoption

"Procurement is no longer just about what firms buy – it's about how they protect data, manage risk, and scale responsibly." -Lee Garbowitz, Managing Director, Vendor Governance + Sourcing at Harbor Post this

"Procurement has become a cornerstone of operational trust for law firms," said Lee Garbowitz, Managing Director, Vendor Governance + Sourcing at Harbor. "As firms face growing security expectations, accelerating AI adoption, and rising scrutiny from clients and regulators, procurement is no longer just about what firms buy – it's about how they protect data, manage risk, and scale responsibly."

Key findings from the 2026 report include:

Vendor risk management is becoming a competitive advantage: Firms are formalizing due diligence and oversight, with 92% conducting IT security reviews, 73% screening for sanctions, and 65% performing anti-money laundering checks. Leading firms are moving toward centralized, continuous oversight rather than fragmented, intake-based reviews.

Procurement workflows are being redesigned for speed, consistency, and accountability: Nearly half of surveyed firms review more than 200 contracts annually, and many process over 1,000 purchase orders each year. As a result, firms are modernizing workflows, introducing guided self-service models, and integrating procurement earlier in the sourcing lifecycle to reduce friction while strengthening governance.

AI adoption is accelerating, but governance remains the gating factor: More than 80% of firms report using or piloting generative AI tools, yet 90% express concerns around implementation. Security, privacy, and output accuracy top the list. The report shows that firms are shifting focus from acquiring new tools to building integrated digital foundations – connecting contract management, spend analytics, and vendor risk data, so AI can augment professional judgment rather than introduce new risk.

Procurement is emerging as a strategic connector across the firm. As procurement data becomes centralized and visible, firms gain clearer insight into spend, vendor exposure, and operational bottlenecks. This visibility enables stronger negotiation leverage, more defensible decision-making, and earlier engagement with stakeholders, reinforcing procurement's role as a strategic partner rather than a back-end gatekeeper.

"The firms that succeed in 2026 will be those that treat procurement as a strategic capability, not an administrative function," said Garbowitz. "Those leaders are building digital ecosystems, embedding continuous risk visibility, and using AI to generate insight, not just efficiency."

The Procurement Priorities for Law Firms in 2026 report concludes that procurement is entering a period of strategic acceleration. Firms that invest now in vendor governance, operational modernization, and responsible AI frameworks will be better positioned to protect client trust, meet regulatory expectations, and scale innovation with confidence.

