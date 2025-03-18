Harbor to Accelerate Law Firm Business Development With Acquisition of CLIENTSFirst Consulting

Addition of marketing technology and data quality consultants enables Harbor to enhance current solutions for law firm growth

CHICAGO, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbor, a global leader in expert services to the legal industry, today announced it has acquired CLIENTSFirst Consulting, a marketing technology and data quality management services provider based in the United States. The addition of the CLIENTSFirst Consulting team enables Harbor to expand and deepen its services accelerating law firm business development and growth.

Harbor currently provides assessment, implementation, and management of marketing technology solutions including CRM, experience management, and proposal generation, as well as AI tools. In addition, the company provides competitive intelligence and data analytics to inform business development strategies.

"As AI and digital transformation drive disruptive change in marketing, the technology available to law firms – particularly for strategic decision-making and business development – is showing signs of healthy consolidation and innovation," said Matt Sunderman, CEO of Harbor. "Law firm CMOs and CBDOs are not only driving AI experimentation, they are also asking for strategic advisory services to help them make the most of the data they already have to better serve their clients – faster, more efficiently, and with more personalization – as they ramp their organizations for growth."

Sunderman continued, "The acquisition of CLIENTSFirst enables Harbor to scale the services we deliver to leading firms as they harness advanced automation and data in new ways to accelerate growth in an increasingly competitive market."

Founded in 2007, CLIENTSFirst Consulting has provided marketing technology consulting services to help hundreds of law firms and other professional services firms grow and succeed, including many clients of Harbor. In addition to providing advisory and implementation services for CRM and digital marketing, CLIENTSFirst provides data quality assessments and resources for ongoing management.

Chris Fritsch, founder and president of CLIENTSFirst Consulting, joins Harbor as Vice President of Marketing Technologies.

"Joining Harbor is the best possible outcome for our clients in the legal community and for our team," said Chris Fritsch. "As part of Harbor, we are able to provide even more clients with access to an unparalleled breadth of services, and access to experts with a deep understanding of the business of law, as well as legal technology and operations."

About CLIENTSFirst

For almost 20 years, CLIENTSFirst Consulting has been providing marketing technology consulting, data quality services, and outsourced marketing technology resources to help firms enhance their marketing and business development efforts. The firm offers a complete portfolio of services including CRM consulting and data quality management and enhancement solutions to help clients grow and succeed. The CLIENTSFirst team of consultants and data quality professionals share one common goal: to provide clients with unparalleled service.

About Harbor

Harbor is the preeminent provider of expert services to the legal industry encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence.

Our globally integrated team of over 800 strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.

Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry, and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. www.harborglobal.com

