Harbor View Condominium Selects FirstService Residential as Management Partner

"It has been such a relief to finally have a team of professionals working with us. We look forward to a long relationship with FirstService Residential," said Judith Flaherty, president of the Harbor View Condominium Association. Tweet this

The Harbor View Condominium Association's board wanted the expertise and support provided by a professional management company.

"It has been such a relief to finally have a team of professionals working with us," said Judith Flaherty, president of the Harbor View Condominium Association. "We look forward to a long relationship with FirstService Residential."

Amenities at Harbor View Condominiums include a riverfront swimming pool, lounge chairs for sunbathing, a hot tub, a clubhouse and a barbecue grilling area.

"We're thrilled to partner with Harbor View Condominiums. Our team of seasoned professionals will ensure the community's residents and guests receive the exceptional service they deserve," said Amy Sanchez, president at FirstService Residential. "Daytona is a high-priority area for our team, and we're excited to show local boards and residents what we have to offer."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954.378.1092, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential