Harbour Investments CEO Nick Sondel Reaches $1M Milestone for Pediatric Cancer Research

MADISON, Wis., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nick Sondel, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour Investments, Inc., has reached a lifetime philanthropic milestone with a $1 million total donation to UW Health Kids Carbone Cancer Center, supporting critical research and care for children battling cancer.

The UW Health Kids Carbone Cancer Center is nationally recognized for its long-standing team of pediatric oncologists whose work is largely supported by philanthropy. These charitable contributions enable early-stage research that later qualifies for major grant funding. As a result of decades of innovation and collaboration, survival rates for many childhood cancers have dramatically improved—from approximately 20% survival decades ago to nearly 80% today—allowing many survivors to live long, healthy lives.

Sondel's commitment to the cause is deeply personal. His brother, Paul M. Sondel, MD, PhD, is the Reed and Carolee Walker Professor of Pediatric Oncology at the University of Wisconsin and a nationally respected physician-scientist. Dr. Sondel has played a key role in pioneering immunotherapy-based research that has helped shape modern pediatric cancer treatment. Today, he leads a multidisciplinary team providing comprehensive, compassionate, and state-of-the-art care for children with cancer and blood disorders at UW Health.

"Supporting research that saves children's lives is one of the most meaningful investments we can make," said Sondel. "The work being done at UW Health Kids Carbone Cancer Center continues to change outcomes and futures for families facing the unimaginable."

In addition to advancing childhood cancer research, Harbour Investments and its advisor community are making a lasting difference for children and families by supporting meaningful organizations such as Chosen, Give Kids the World Village, Faith & Grace Homes, and Wild Hope.

More information about Harbour Investments' philanthropic initiatives can be found at www.harbourinv.com/charitable-initiatives/.

Julie Nelles, Harbour Investments, Inc., 1 (608) 662-6100, [email protected]

