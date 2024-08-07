Harbour Pointe of Perdido Key re-engages FirstService Residential as its management partner

"The board felt the service and focus on the betterment of the property was a priority with FirstService Residential," says Jim Reisch, board president at Harbour Pointe. Post this

"The board felt the service and focus on the betterment of the property was a priority with FirstService Residential," says Jim Reisch, board president at Harbour Pointe.

The 94-unit resort-style community, located in the charming coastal town of Perdido Key, offers a serene oasis with breathtaking waterfront views and is a short distance from local restaurants and white sandy beaches. Nestled on Big Lagoon, Harbour Pointe provides residents with unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico, allowing them to enjoy stunning sunsets and observe diverse marine life from their balconies.

Designed to enhance the living experience, Harbor Pointe's top-notch amenities include private beach access, a pool, a boat dock, a garage, and a dog park. Harbor Pointe is committed to providing a luxurious and comfortable living environment, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both tranquility and convenience.

"We're excited to bring back our service-first philosophy to the residents of Harbour Pointe," said Andy Sorenson, vice president at FirstService Residential. "Our goal is to simplify community living for the board and residents, allowing them to relax and fully enjoy their community."

