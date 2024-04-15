Harcourts The Garner Group Announces Listing of Major League Baseball Player Kevin Gregg's Sprawling Corvallis Estate

Major League Baseball player Kevin Gregg and his wife Nicole Gregg have listed their home in Corvallis, Oregon with brokers Elizabeth Foster and Oleta Yancey. The home will be auctioned at a live event on May 16, 2024 at 12 noon PST by Ben Brady, CEO of Harcourts North America and Harcourts Auctions, with bidding beginning at $3,000,000. The 2009 custom built 8,970 ft craftsman style home, known as the Brooklane Estate, has four bedrooms that include en-suite bathrooms, a total of 6.5 bathrooms, and large guest quarters which could become a dual living set up. The home also features Viking and GE appliances, two dishwashers, a media room, game room and office, a hidden wine room, a 10-foot custom alder double front door, massive staircases with custom iron spindles, custom knotty alder cabinetry and hand scraped hickory floors. A large, floor to ceiling fireplace in the living room showcases Tennessee stone.

BEND, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harcourts The Garner Group, a real estate agency founded in 2001 and based in Bend and Redmond, Oregon, announces the listing of Major League Baseball player Kevin Gregg and his wife Nicole Gregg's home in Corvallis, Oregon by brokers Elizabeth Foster and Oleta Yancey. The home will be auctioned at a live event on May 16, 2024 at 12 noon PST by Ben Brady, CEO of Harcourts North America and Harcourts Auctions, with bidding beginning at $3,000,000.

The 2009 custom built 8,970 ft craftsman style home, known as the Brooklane Estate, has four bedrooms that include en-suite bathrooms, a total of 6.5 bathrooms, and large guest quarters which could become a dual living set up. The home also features Viking and GE appliances, two dishwashers, a media room, game room and office, a hidden wine room, a 10-foot custom alder double front door, massive staircases with custom iron spindles, custom knotty alder cabinetry and hand scraped hickory floors. A large, floor to ceiling fireplace in the living room showcases Tennessee stone.

The property includes a private pond, a 4,000 square foot accessory building currently used as a gym with potential as an event center or dwelling, a large, heated shop and RV/boat storage as well as a covered horse arena. Uniquely situated only two minutes from downtown Corvallis, the property feels like country living but is remarkably close to town and only one mile from Oregon State University.

"There is nothing like this property in the Willamette Valley when it comes to location, privacy and attention to detail," said Foster and Yancey. "No luxury was spared in this tranquil and expansive estate. We're excited to see such a great opportunity come to market."

Kevin, born and raised in Corvallis, was drafted into the minor leagues right out of high school, moving into Major League Baseball after being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 1996. He pitched 13 seasons in the MLB, playing for the Marlins, Bluejays, Cubs, Orioles, and Angels before retiring in 2015. He and his wife, who also hails from Corvallis, were high school sweethearts. They now both dedicate themselves to athletics at Corvallis High school, where Kevin is head coach of the varsity baseball team and Nicole is the volunteer assistant coach for the women's volleyball team.

"Corvallis will always be home for us," said Kevin. "We intend to stay connected to Corvallis, but with our two children now grown and out of the house, we are looking for more flexibility in our life."

"So much thought went into the details of this home, and we know it will be a wonderful place for the next people who make it theirs," said Nicole. "We have really enjoyed raising our family here and will always be part of the Corvallis community."

Unique to the Harcourts real estate offerings is the opportunity for sellers to auction their homes, something the company is known for globally.

"Certain properties demand a platform that ensures transparency, efficiency, and fairness," said Brady. "That is exactly what we provide through our professional auction platform. Our process empowers both buyers and sellers, offering them a level playing field where true market value is discovered in real-time."

For media inquiries, including images and interview requests, please contact:

Jennifer Hobson-Hinsley

[email protected]

505-603-8643

ABOUT THE GARNER GROUP: Harcourts The Garner Group is a full-service real estate agency specializing in residential real estate in Central Oregon with offices in Bend and Redmond. The Garner Group's real estate agents are guided by a leadership team with a combined 100+ years of experience who themselves consistently rank among the top agents in the country. While buying and selling real estate can be some of a person's most important financial transactions, The Garner Group's knowledge, connections and hard work have earned them clients for life, one home at a time. Founded in 2001, The Garner Group is known for its relentless pursuit of what is right, a focus on the wellness of their agents and a focus on giving back to their community.

ABOUT HARCOURTS: Harcourts began their journey as a real estate company in New Zealand in 1888. Since then, the group has expanded to 840 offices in 10 different countries around the world. Specializing in residential, commercial, and luxury real estate, as well as property management services, Harcourts is the fastest growing real estate company in the world.

Media Contact

Jennifer Hinsley, @jenhinsley, 1 5056038643, [email protected], thegarnergroup.com

SOURCE Harcourts The Garner Group