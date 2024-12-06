Hardin-Simmons University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Adaeze Ozuzu a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Adaeze Ozuzu a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Adaeze Ozuzu, a fourth-year undergraduate, studies biology at Hardin-Simmons University. After moving to the United States, she began volunteering at Hendrick Medical Center. Ozuzu has a passion for urology and said that shadowing experiences affirmed her decision to pursue medicine.

"Adaeze's passion and dedication to the medical profession is incredible for someone so early in their career. I'm honored that we can help her pursue the career of her dreams," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

