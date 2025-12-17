Harding Mazzotti Expands Commitment to Syracuse Athletics as Official Partner

Firm Builds on Previous NIL Relationship to Further Support Outstanding Local Athletes

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With college football and basketball in full swing , Harding Mazzotti LLP is proud to announce that it is expanding its support for outstanding local college athletes by becoming an Official Partner of Syracuse Athletics. The firm has previously supported individual student athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) with SU Football NIL, but this marks its first formal partnership with Syracuse Athletics as a whole. The new agreement broadens Harding Mazzotti's engagement with student athletes across the university's many sports programs.

Harding Mazzotti LLP managing partner, Paul Harding, said, "We are truly excited to become an Official Partner of Syracuse Athletics as we seek to support outstanding student athletes who give us so much pride in our communities and enjoyment as spectators. Syracuse Athletics is the pinnacle of college athletics in the Empire State, drawing the finest athletes from across the country and right here in New York. As these athletes pursue their dreams and prepare for their futures it is our honor to play a role in their success."

The Harding Mazzotti LLP/Syracuse Athletics partnership is a multi-year commitment supporting all of Syracuse's varsity programs while highlighting the university's athletes from across New York State whose talent have distinguished them throughout their collegiate careers. The NIL programs supported by Harding Mazzotti give back to these athletes who have selflessly given so much of themselves for their schools and communities.

Harding concluded, "As we move forward with this official partnership, we hope you'll take a moment to honor these amazing young women and men as we highlight their outstanding athletic performance, personalities, and contributions to life in our communities. We'll also have a little fun while doing it, and maybe share a laugh, as we contrast their athleticism with ours."

About Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

