Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Celebrates the Big Game with $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh

Law firm offers Uber $20 Uber vouchers in select areas for the Big Game on Sunday.
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Sunday, February 11, the law firm of Harding Mazzotti is offering 1,000 Uber vouchers to celebrate the Big Game responsibly in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, Plattsburgh, and their surrounding communities. In an effort to curb drinking and driving and ensure everyone enjoys a festive and worry-free night, the firm is providing $20 vouchers for Uber rides, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"This is a time to root for your favorite team and have a good time with loved ones," stated Paul Harding, managing partner at Harding Mazzotti. "By providing these vouchers, we hope to encourage safe transportation choices and prevent drunk driving accidents, whether you are coming home from a friend's house or from a bar."
The Uber voucher program runs on Sunday, February 11 from 6:00PM until midnight. To claim their voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) on February 11 where they will see a voucher link. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.
"While we hope you have a great time watching the Big Game, remember to always prioritize safety," added Harding. "If you've been drinking, use a designated driver, call a cab, or take advantage of our Uber voucher program. Make sure the night ends on a happy note."
