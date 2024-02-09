Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Celebrates the Big Game with $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh

"By providing these vouchers, we hope to encourage safe transportation choices and prevent drunk driving accidents, whether you are coming home from a friend's house or from a bar." Post this

The Uber voucher program runs on Sunday, February 11 from 6:00PM until midnight. To claim their voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) on February 11 where they will see a voucher link. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.

"While we hope you have a great time watching the Big Game, remember to always prioritize safety," added Harding. "If you've been drinking, use a designated driver, call a cab, or take advantage of our Uber voucher program. Make sure the night ends on a happy note."

Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

